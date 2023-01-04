Local sports retailer bakes up a touchdown

Joan Barakett Hemphill, of National Sports Memorabilia, proudly announced this week that her Petaluma-based company took first place in this year’s annual Gingerbread House Contest at Hotel Petaluma.

“It’s a football stadium with Casa Grande playing against Petaluma on St Vincent’s field,” she said of the creation that intentionally honors all three of Petaluma’s high schools, adding, “Our business entered for the first time.”

National Sports Memorabilia’s sports-centered creation is exquisitely detailed, with candy cane goal posts, a gingerbread ticket booth and concessions stand, and the audience in the stands represented by a multicolored crowd of candy sprinkles.

Congratulations to all the winners.