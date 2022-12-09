As if there weren’t already enough hours in a day, Steve Jette is tinkering with the idea of creating a 26-hour day. Although he hasn’t perfected it yet, extending the day by two hours would allow someone with his busy lifestyle to accomplish more.

Since moving to Petaluma in 1986 to set up his chiropractic office, Jette has been an eager volunteer with so many community activities, church programs, youth sports coaching and personal endeavors, that a couple more hours each day would perfectly suit his roll-up-your-sleeves, hands-on approach.

Getting established took some ingenuity. Motivated by ambition, but short on financing, Jette had to scramble to get name-recognition at first.

“I didn’t have any money to advertise my business, so I knocked on the doors of about 500 east side homes to introduce myself,” said Jette, who retired his practice in February after 35 years. “I’d go to coffee shops early in the morning. I wanted to meet the people who dealt with people, so I got to know the waitresses. Almost everybody was pleasant.”

After moving to Petaluma, Jette became aware of something.

“I noticed Petaluma hadn’t done anything with its river the way Minneapolis, Portland and San Antonio had,” he said. “So, I joined Friends of the Petaluma River and the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance to see what I could do to help out. When Mayor Teresa Barrett was on the city council, she and I did a river cleanup together, picking up cigarette butts. I said to myself, ‘That’s the kind of councilperson I like.’”

Some time back, and for many years, Jette used to go fishing with Friends of the Petaluma River founder David Yearsley, who also founded the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance.

“He served as Riverkeeper and was the captain of the narrated Petaluma River Eco-cruises aboard a 27-foot triple pontoon barge,” Jette explained. “I’d drive the boat on river tours.”

In 2010, Friends of the Petaluma River named Jette Volunteer of the Year, and in 2013 he was featured in the Argus-Courier for his ambitious, 300-hour solo river cleanup behind the Petaluma Outlet Mall, where – using only hand tools to lessen the disturbance to wildlife – he cleaned out gnarly vegetation, and discarded tires and rusted car parts, totaling more than 40 cubic yards.

Jette served as President of Petaluma Adobe Lions Club and coached Little League baseball, and youth basketball and soccer. Through the Elim Lutheran Church, he organized four house-building trips to Tijuana, Mexico, and was instrumental in helping Judy and Steven Collins found the Walnut Park Farmers Market by opening his nearby office to provide hot water availability.

He’s also credited with being first in line when Starbucks opened in downtown Petaluma.

Like many baby boomers, Jette – who grew up in Minnesota – wasn’t sure what he wanted to do for a living. Looking back at the various jobs he’s touched on, it became clear whatever line of work he chose, it relied on using his hands. He was raised by his deaf mother and printer father in a strict Lutheran environment that emphasized a minimal lifestyle.

“All through high school I worked at a car wash,” he said. “I just wanted to have some fun. I didn’t want to study.” Graduating in 1965, he enrolled in Augsberg College in Minneapolis to keep from being drafted into the Army.

“I just wanted to avoid being sent to Vietnam,” said Jette, reflecting on an era when 18-year-olds were being drafted into what many felt was an unjust situation. “I didn’t want to shoot at anyone or be shot at. When I was threatened with being dropped from an English class and from school for my lackadaisical study habits, I quickly improved.”

He then enrolled at University of Minnesota, where he studied Spanish for one year until a meeting with a school counselor opened a door of opportunity.

“She asked me what I’d like to be doing and I replied I’d like to be on a beach somewhere,” said Jette. “She said, ‘What’s stopping you?’ and the next thing you know I was on a bus headed to Miami and Key West, where I stayed for three months before going back home and landing a job with a landscaping crew.”

After “bouncing from one nasty job to another,” Jette signed on as a crew-member of an old square-rigger and spent the next six months sailing the Pacific visiting “enchanted islands” such as Tahiti, Samoa, Bora Bora and the Marquesas, in French Polynesia.

“In 1973,” he continued, “I came to San Francisco and worked on the Balclutha three-masted sailing ship.”

Returning to Minnesota, Jette took a job as an iron-worker, but after seven years of suffering through the aches and pains associated with strenuous work, and many visits to a chiropractor, he realized what a poor choice he’d made.

“It was a job for strong, young men,” he said. “I wanted to be somewhere comfortable so I moved to Portland, Oregon, and went to chiropractic school. Later, I wanted to move somewhere with perfect weather, like here,” he gestured with wide-open arms. “I’d lived in Minnesota (cold), Florida (humid), Texas (heat) and Oregon (rain). I was told, don’t go to California, and whatever you do, don’t go to the Bay Area.”

What made the decision to live in Petaluma for Jette was was what he calls “the forward-thinking mentality of the people.”

Jette has made good use of his time here, contributing his skills to many volunteer activities, but he’s now at a crossroads.

“I don’t know which direction I’m going to go, but it must be worth doing,” he said. “I may work with homeless people. I’ve been told I’m a good communicator. I can talk to anybody.”

