Local woman’s cancer walk draws fellow survivors to Shollenberger Park

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, during which there are countless events across the country to call attention to the importance of early screening and self-testing, as well as to provide support for those undergoing treatment for the disease.

Among the events that take place in October are a number of organized breast cancer walks to raise money for such awareness efforts, but for Petaluma’s Stephanie Wilkinson, last Sunday’s walk at Shollenberger Park was not about fundraising.

A group of about 16 friends and some fellow survivors gathered at Shollenberger Park on Sunday, Oct. 8, in what Wilkinson hopes will become an annual event.

“Petaluma does not do a breast cancer walk, so I decided to do my own,” said Wilkinson. “I had 10 months of treatment starting last Aug. 2022 through April 2023, with chemo, DMX and radiation. Sharing my story is what I'd like to get out there: the importance of self-exams, which is how I found mine and the importance of mammograms.”