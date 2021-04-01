Local worker strikes, vigilante violence were notorious in ’30s

The turmoil of the Great Depression was nearly the worst of times.

Millions were penniless and hungry, as the national debate about capitalism vs. socialism grew increasingly heated. In the 1930s, Sonoma County became such a hotbed of conflict that it gained national notoriety. Violently resisting socialism here was to become known across the country as “The Santa Rosa Treatment.”

During those years of depression and strife, thousands fled to California from other states, thinking it would be a better place to live. They found fresh air and room to breath it, but life was still a daily fight to even exist. In our state, we did have good agricultural production that seemed to be an answer to starvation, but by the early 1930s, we also saw the arrival of over 200,000 migrant workers, earning miserable wages, all seeking a better life.

A few of the labor unions saw an opportunity to boost membership during the Great Depression, and they staged strikes as part of organizing Sonoma County’s migrants. The summer of 1933 witnessed an actual battle in the Eureka Lumber Mills, as the unions became more militant. However, lumbermen and ranchers responded in like ways. Violent clashes broke out across the county, while similar labor strikes occurred all over California. Life became even more deplorable as by July of ‘33, most of our Bay Area unions had gone on strike, and local unemployment hit 29%.

It was very near pandemonium.

In Petaluma, strikes halted all steamer service on our river and over 500 men and 15 firms were directly affected by that. Camm & Hedges Lumber Co., founded here in 1884, was forced to sell out to the giant Diamond Match Co. and the Argus-Courier, trying to find something positive about that, stated, “The sale demonstrated the faith that Diamond has in Petaluma.”

Diamond is still with us, after 88 years, but thousands of Petalumans were flat-out broke in the ‘30s, and many ranches had been repossessed by the big feed mills. Remember that Tennessee Ernie Ford song, “I Owe My Soul to the Company Store?”

Well, that was the Petaluma of the ‘30s.

The mills had to acquire ranch mortgages in order to sell feed to the strapped ranchers and that soon became a disaster. By 1937, California farm workers had grown to 20,000 strong, and despite a sharp rise in recruiting on the part of the Communist Party, the majority of local workers had not joined up, mainly because opposition against it was so well organized here. Interestingly, the center of national opposition to communism was right here in Sonoma County.

In 1935, the Sebastopol Apple Growers plant was placed under armed guard because of violent agitators’ threats and by harvest time over 200 workers were on strike. The Sebastopol police stated in newspaper headlines that the strike had been organized by “Communists.” Both plant and field workers were demanding raises, while their organizers were spreading Communist slogans. Then, as the strike entered it’s fifth day, a vigilante party of over 200 Sonoma County men broke into a labor meeting and violently threw the organizers into the street. The next day, Vernon Heath, a Communist candidate for State Senate, publicly identified several of those vigilantes as (ready for this?) the mayor of Santa Rosa, members of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce, the Sebastopol newspaper publisher, several Santa Rosa councilmen, a state assemblyman, plus many well-known businessmen.

You can just imagine how that went over.

That particular strike was averted, but the organizers came back in force in August to confront a new mob of over 300, which overpowered them and captured five known Communist organizers, including Petaluma’s Soloman Nitzberg and Jack Green of Santa Rosa. Among other things, the five were ordered to kiss the American flag. Nitzburg and Green, resisting and refusing to comply, were violently stripped, beaten, tarred and feathered and ordered to leave the county by 3 p.m. that same day.

Upon seeing them stagger away, one vigilante yelled out, “We don’t monkey-around with Commies here!”

John Olmsted, editor of the Argus-Courier, said the following day, “It is almost inconceivable that a group of responsible citizens could engage in such violations of the law!” But in response to the arrest of the vigilantes, our county Sheriff responded that he had, “No knowledge of last night’s affair,” and all charges were dropped against the participants. Meanwhile, vigilante fever had spread from Sonoma County to the entire Nation, and that event here became ever known as “The Santa Rosa Treatment!”

Sol Nitzberg survived and eventually returned to his Petaluma chicken farm.

Meanwhile, Socialist writer and politician Upton Sinclair, who was running for California Governor on the Democratic ticket, was promising to “End poverty in California!” He was soundly defeated by over 300,000 votes. Then Franklin Roosevelt’s “Citizen’s Conservation Corps” (CCC) came to our rescue in the late ‘30s by building roads, fire breaks, bridges and schools, and promised those who volunteered with them, there would be, and I quote, “no race riots, no crime, three meals a day and a bed, but you must bathe and cut your hair to get that.” Roosevelt’s Works Project Administration (WPA) came in and built a new Santa Rosa fire house, as well as the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, and they also helped in construction of the Burbank Auditorium at Santa Rosa Junior College.

In Petaluma, our Chamber of Commerce ran the WPA, and many of our streets were repaired via those efforts. The times had been extremely tough, with conflicting needs and goals clashing violently world-wide, but our town survived the threats and the Depression itself, as it steeled itself against the looming possibility of yet another deadly World War.

We grew, and we respected our roots.

And we will do it again, this time surviving a World pandemic.

“Petaluma’s Past” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach Skip Sommer, an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes, at skipsommer@hotmail.com