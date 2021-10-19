Locals saving ag and land with MALT

Molly Myerson and Vivien Straus have recently joined the Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT) board of directors. Both with direct connections to our local ag scene. Myerson is a relative newcomer with fresh perspectives straight from the farm, while Straus has deep roots in Petaluma and West Marin.

Founded in 1980, MALT is a major driving force keeping our coastal lands free from over development and offering farmland protection. Like the Sonoma Land Trust, it encourages sustainable agricultural practices throughout West Marin.

NYC native Molly Myerson owns Little Wing Farm (littlewingfarm.com) at the base of Black Mountain. For those who don’t know the mountain’s real name, we grew up calling it “Knuckle Mountain,” located west of Nicasio Reservoir along the Point Reyes – Petaluma Road. Little Wing Farm’s food stand is just across Platform Bridge (alternately known to locals as “Paint,” “Painted” or “Paint Can” Bridge) on the turnoff to Point Reyes Station. Molly is the first MALT board member leasing rather than owning her land, something that’s right up MALT’s alley as they try to help more small farmers gain access to useable land.

“I’m very interested in sharing my knowledge and experience with a style of agriculture that supports all creatures — the insects, the birds, the mammals — and that takes care of the water and the soil,” said Myerson in a press release.

“Recognizing the challenges presented by climate change and our water-scarce environment, MALT has the respect and local connections to be a leader in navigating the future of Marin agriculture,” she said. “What does preservation forever of agricultural lands for agricultural use really look like in these changing times? Who are the next generation of farmers to steward the land, and how can MALT best support them?”

Vivien Straus is familiar to anyone who grew up in the area and loves cheese, and is a regular reader of the Food & Drink section of the Argus-Courier. Along with being an actor and playwright, Vivien is probably best known to Petaluma foodies for her Cheese Trail map and website (cheesetrail.org), which is the quintessential resource for anyone looking to explore California’s cheesemakers. Her brother operates Straus Family Creamery, and her mother Ellen Straus co-founded MALT. She also manages the Straus Home Ranch (straushomeranch.com).

“I see serving on the MALT board as a continuation of what my mother wanted: perpetuating the vision to protect farmland from development, keep it in agricultural production and help farms remain viable,” she said in a press release. “MALT is a core shared resource as we deal with climate change, lack of water and how to support the next generation of farmers. MALT is able to extend help to everyone in the region without any other agenda except to help,” Straus added.

Bags full of food packed by volunteers of the nonprofit organization Una Vida are seen before being loaded into waiting vehicles during a food giveaway for the local community, at Hillside Church in Petaluma, California, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Una Vida new hours

With the changing season comes a change to Una Vida hours. Distributing food to anyone in need, their new hours are 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the parking lot of the Hillside Church of the Nazarene at 2689 Old Adobe Road. To donate your time, food or funds, visit una-vida.org.

Farm Trails is back

Sonoma County Farm Trails tours are back for the next two weekends (Oct. 23-24 and 30-31). This is your chance to get out of the house and introduce the kids (or yourself) to some of our great local farmers and producers, who graciously open their “gates and barn doors” once a year for visitors. This year’s tours promise all sorts of great ag-related activities from pumpkin and apple picking to farm animal petting to how-tos on cheese making and beekeeping, and plenty of other great farm activities, including plenty of opportunities to taste deliciously grown local productions. Visit the Events section of farmtrails.org to make your free reservations.

Heritage Turkey Project teaches youth about agriculture. (photo: Heritage Turkey Project)

Heritage Turkey Project

This year marks the 16th season of the Heritage Turkey Project, jointly run by the Thode Family, Slow Food Russian River, and youth ag organizations. Raised by 4-H and FFA youth here in Sonoma County, the heritage turkeys are a locally-raised alternative to the industrially-raised White Broad-Breasted turkey. Raised on organic feed, the brilliantly plumed turkeys are harvested locally and never frozen, with proceeds going directly to the young person who grew it. The topic of “where to get Thanksgiving turkeys” has already started to invade social media, so before you miss your chance, go to heritageturkeyproject.com.