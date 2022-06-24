Longtime Sonoma-Marin Fair volunteer happy the annual event is back

From the moment you pass through the gates of the Sonoma-Marin Fair you become engulfed in its myriad aromas — from corn dogs, cinnamon rolls and cotton candy to the malodorous scent of the livestock pens. You’re lured by a plethora of choices, including carnival rides, exhibits, musical entertainment, eating contests and ugly dogs. Nothing compares to the spice-of-life atmosphere of this annual Petaluma event.

By now, everyone’s aware its Fair time in Petaluma, bringing with it the sights, sounds and flavors we’ve experienced each June for decades. Five days of fun, spread across the most cherished 65 acres in town. After months of planning and the dedicated work of scores of behind-the-scenes volunteers who painstakingly set up the booths and exhibit halls, arranging items, tasting and judging the food and flower entries and many other tasks, the Fair has returned to its pre-pandemic splendor.

Linda Shoemaker-Christensen is one of the unheralded volunteers who offer their time and expertise so others may enjoy the variety of the Fair. Working alongside a team headed by coordinator Sharon Green, and adhering to the 2022 theme, “Everybody’s Fair,” Shoemaker-Christensen, a volunteer for 40 years, spent many hours transforming the Beverly C. Wilson hall into “Everybody’s Bakery and Flower Shop.”

“I’m the one who stages everything. It’s right up my alley,” said Shoemaker-Christensen. “Our group has been putting in eight-hour days preparing for the opening. We’re set up to display the adult flower and food entries and the junior flower and food entries. I’m glad the Fair is back in full swing.”

In addition to volunteering, Shoemaker-Christensen has entered her own homemade jams, jellies and cookies for judging for many years. It runs in her family. Her parents, Ronnie and Bob Harriott are long-time entrants, whose flowers and fudge have earned many best-in-show ribbons. This year, Linda hopes to bring home a ribbon for her Amish cinnamon bread.

“Entries are climbing, but are still down from our peak years,” she added. “COVID-19 is still a big factor.”

Shoemaker-Christensen is a retired Petaluma School District employee who drove a bus before becoming a school bus instructor and dispatcher. Born at Hamilton Air Force Base, her life “officially” began after her divorced mother married Bob Harriott in the early 1960s and relocated to Harriott’s former chicken ranch on Corona Road.

“My life started when we came to Petaluma, when I was in junior high school.” she said, “We called the ranch, ‘Camp Run Amok.’ We had more fun than you can imagine. The Drews (Dennis, Larry & Cheryl) were our neighbors and I had a horse named Diablo. That’s all we ever did was ride horses.”

Her earliest employment was working at Flaky Cream Do-Nuts, on Kentucky Street, then at Foster’s Freeze, for Jack Sheehan. After Harriott bought the open-air tobacco and magazine shop fronting the Hideaway from Clyde Gibby, renaming it Bob’s Smoke Shop, Linda worked for him there.

“I had a wonderful teenage life,” she continued. “I was one of the cheerleaders at Petaluma High, class of 1966. I loved school.”

She married John Shoemaker in 1967 before attending Santa Rosa Beauty College, and did hairdressing at home while raising their sons, Jon and Trevor. When her husband opened Shoemaker Welding, she became its office manager. In 1980 she began a 21-year career with the school district as a bus driver.

“My first run was the afternoon run in Penngrove,” she recalled. “The job was wonderful. I loved the kids.” She filled the vacant time between bus runs as a teacher’s aide and yard-duty monitor at McNear and Cherry Valley schools. “I then went to the CHP academy for school bus drivers and became school bus instructor and dispatcher.”

Following a divorce, she remarried childhood friend Steve Christensen, a mechanic at the Petaluma School District bus garage.

“He was one of the country brats,” she said. During pandemic restrictions, the couple restored a 1958 vintage travel trailer, converting it into a unique guest room set on a faux campsite in their backyard.

Her flair for design and decorating is apparent throughout their showcase home filled with eye-catching antiques, artifacts and historical memorabilia. There’s an emphasis on dairy and poultry items. Their “memory room” is filled with family memorabilia dating back more than a century.

“We save everything,” Shoemaker-Christensen said. “If it’s rusty, old or wood, we save it. I like making treasures out of junk.”

She continues to serve as desk docent at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum.

“When I retired,” she said, “I decided I wanted to be involved with Petaluma’s history. Both my parents are museum volunteers, also.”

With a heritage dating to the Harriott ranch and Christensen dairy, both established nearly 100 years ago, she has plenty of history to draw from and plenty to share.

When browsing through the fair, take a moment to thank the volunteers who help make the whole event a success. We have much to be thankful for.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town“ runs the second and fourth Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net.