Looking back (and forward) at ‘The Last Five Years’

In 2006, at an afternoon Master Class on a small stage at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, composer Robert Jason Brown sat down at a piano in front of 25 arts writers and theater critics from around the U.S., and graciously performed a few songs from “The Last Five Years.” The enthralled attendees were there as part of special two-week program sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and USC’s Annenberg School for Communication. I was one of the 25 journalists selected for the program that year, during which we saw one to two shows a day, met with theater-makers of all kinds, wrote reviews of the things we saw (reviews that were meticulously examined by some of the best theater writers in Los Angeles), and occasionally got to interview people like Jason Robert Brown.

Though the bulk of my notes from that group interview have long ago vanished into the dusty recesses of my garage, there are details of that session that I have remembered ever since. In particular, thanks to one scrap of notebook paper I discovered in a folder last year, I recall how Brown answered a specific question about his motivations for making “The Last Five Years,” his first big hit, a two-person musical. Assumptions being what they are, the writer who was asking wondered if it was simply to appeal to theaters with small budgets, since most classic American musicals require opulent, expensive-to-produce sets and feature casts of dozens, with large orchestras to boot.

While acknowledging that two actors singing on a simple set did give the show a welcome level of affordability, Brown insisted it was just a happy byproduct. While conceiving and writing “The Last Five Years,” using just two performers was purely a storytelling choice, not a commercial one.

“The show is about one relationship,” he told us that day, just four years after the show had won him wide acclaim during its 2002 Off-Broadway premiere. “It’s about two people, two hearts, two heartbreaks. I wanted the intensity of that, the smallness and hugeness of that. If I tried to tell this story with any more people, it would not have the same impact.”

And "The Last Five Years“ has definitely had an impact, having become something of a staple among small theater companies around the world. Though a number of productions have taken place around Sonoma County, Brown’s charmer of a musical has never been staged at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater, though.

Until now.

Running January 5-21, the Petaluma production features Zachary Hasbany as Jamie and Zanna Wyant as Cathy, a married couple whose relationship has crumbled after the titular five years. The story is told in a series of scenes carried by songs, with each character telling the tale from their own personal perspective. The truly fascinating things about this is that Jamie tells his version from the beginning to the end, while Cathy starts at the end and works her way back to the beginning. As written, the two have just one duet, in the middle of the show, as the two stories meet at the couple’s wedding. The Cinnabar production is directed by Jared Sakren, with music direction by Brett Strader.

Due to its structure, “The Last Five Years” occupies a special place within the growing category of two-actor musicals. Cinnabar had something of a hit a year ago with “Daddy Long Legs,” a musical adaptation of Jean Webster’s 1912 novel, by John Caird and Paul Gordon. That one also featured Hasbany, who’s making something of a habit of appearing in musical two-handers.

He’ll have plenty to choose from in the future, because the list of such shows is growing. From 1966’s “I Do! I Do!” by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones to Stephen Sondheim’s 1980 “Marry Me a Little” to 1998’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” by John Cameron Mitchell, the unique attraction of two-performer musicals has always been present. But recently, fueled by the pandemic-created need for small cast shows, the spotlight on two-actor plays and musicals has only grown brighter. Some, like the two just mentioned, are fairly well-known, with frequent productions around the world. Others are more obscure, like Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald’s “John and Jen,” a 1995 drama about a brother and sister dealing with family conflicts across generations, or Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair “Murder for Two,” a 2011 musical whodunit, with great tunes blended with a gripping murder mystery.

Then there’s 2017’s “Ernest Shackleton Loves Me” (by Brendan Milburn, Valerie Vigoda and Joe DiPietro), in which a lonely modern mom begins a time-twisting correspondence with the long dead Antarctic explorer.

Such shows can even be hits on Broadway.

Actors Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells (who found fame in the original production of “The Book of Mormon”) are currently back on the Great White Way in “Gutenberg! The Musical,” by Scott Brown and Anthony King. It’s a broad comedy in which two desperate playwrights pitch their idea for a musical based on the life of Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press. That they know nearly nothing about Gutenberg does not deter them. What works so well in the 2006 show, and hearkens back to what Jason Robert Brown said about writing for two characters, is that beneath all of the wacky storytelling shenanigans, it’s about a friendship between two lovable losers who share the same big dream, and cling to it at all odds.

It a love letter to the art of positive collaboration, and it wouldn’t work as well with more than two actors alone onstage. What sets “The Last Five Years” apart is the way it places both actors on stage and then separates them, increasing the tension of the past-and-future heartbreak we watch them experience. As Jason Robert Brown himself acknowledged 17 years ago, the play captures a moment both huge and small, which is why "The Last Five Years“ has continued to capture the hearts of theatergoers and theater-makers over the last 20 years.