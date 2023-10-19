Last week I made an impassioned case for conservas, those diverse and delicious preserved canned seafood products out of Portugal and Spain. This week, I’ll go into detail on where to find them in and around Petaluma.

These days, due in part to a worldwide surge in popularity, there’s a nice variety of locally available conservas to choose from, making it easy to enjoy these fishy treats at home. Despite originating from the Iberian Peninsula, craft producers in the U.S. are rising to meet the growing demand, and many local stores carry both the foreign and the domestic varieties.

Having done a good bit of research to learn where the best conservas can be found, we are happy to report that along with the standard canned tuna and sardines, just about every grocer also offers at least a couple cans of something special.

The journey begins

While most of the major grocers fill their shelves with plain old canned tuna, several do carry specialty items, usually on the top shelf, so I suggest starting there.

Being regular Petaluma Grocery Outlet shoppers, we started there, and realized that many of the same conservas carried by the major and specialty retailers are on the shelves at “Groco” – although they are usually in limited quantities and, once sold out, do not always return.

When it comes to local specialty shops, Stellina Pronto and Jupiter Foods are at the head of the pack, with both offering a wonderfully eclectic selection. Along with fish patés, Stellina has exotic options such as razor clams, cockles, giant calamari with white beans and paprika, and even Spanish and Italian cuttlefish ink, which make for some of our favorite dishes when visiting Europe.

Jupiter Foods’ selection is especially impressive for being a micro-grocer/farm stand, with brands like Fishwife that we had not tried before. Although the fish are fairly standard – smoked tuna, salmon and rainbow trout are staples – it’s what they do with them that really makes the difference.

During one of our recent tastings, we could not believe that with our first bite of an $18 can of Smoked Salmon with Sichuan Chili Crisp we were saying, “Wow, this is so worth it!” After the fact, we realized that even though the can was small, its contents, when applied conservatively to the top of pretzel chips, made for an entire meal for two, leaving us full and satisfied. This one was so good that the next time we were at Jupiter Foods we purchased another couple of cans to keep in the larder.

And that is one of the beauties of this kind of hoarding – there will never be any spoilage or waste, no matter how many cans of conservas you stuff into your pantry.

Penngrove Market carries a brand called Bela, which we have yet to try, but look forward to these sardines in olive oil, one with lemon and the other with piri-piri (a Portuguese/African pepper). Meanwhile, Bodega Bay Oyster Co. has a decent selection, even carrying Brisling, which is a Baltic Sea sardine and is quite different to regular sardines.

Petaluma Market’s Albo brand, from Spain, retains an old-school style label, as opposed to the colorful ones the new brands have, but the two we tried were both excellent, with Stuffed Squids being one of our favorites throughout all our tastings.

Specialty grocers

At the more specialty national grocers, such as Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, we tended to find a bit more. Sprouts carries conservas from Patagonia, the apparel company, which appears to be getting into the “provisions” game. Whole Foods carries some of the same brands we saw elsewhere, but also had some unique options, including the Atlantic Canadian Lobster from Scout, which was the first can emptied during our tasting, so clearly a winner.

Of the major retailers, Trader Joe’s impressed us most, even though they do not seem to have any of the exotics we are usually looking for. However, not only did they have a great selection of tuna, sardines and salmon, their house brand is tops, with their standard sardines (in the raspberry-colored tin) not only being a favorite among us tasters but also being the cheapest can, by far, of any we purchased. (Additionally, TJ’s had the only section where every can was pulled to the front with all the labels, even on the round cans, facing front and center. It left me feeling like the employees there care about what they’re doing.)

No one answer

We will not pretend to tell you which of these brands are best or which offer the best value – but that’s part of the fun of conservas. With so many options, you can explore what suits your fancy. However, we do encourage diners to do their research and to definitely check out the labels. There’s a plethora of great conservas out there, and once you find a brand you like, it is worth checking out the rest of the options from that company.

And once you find a particular fish you enjoy, sampling that same species across all the different preparations offered, from all the available brands, is a great way to expand your flavor horizons.