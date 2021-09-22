Subscribe

Looking for live music in Petaluma?

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 22, 2021, 7:30AM

THURSDAY

Chappy and the Incubators and Friends

Petaluma’s Chris Chappell (aka Chappy), of The Incubators, invites some musical friends to join him for an evening of folk-rock tunes and harmonic camaraderie. Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. The Speakeasy, 139 Petaluma Blvd N.

FRIDAY

The Rivertown Trio

With Heart, passion and veteran musicianship, The Rivertown Trio perform country/folk rock and Americana tunes. Friday, Sept. 24, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Riverfront Cafe, 224 B St. Reservations strongly suggested. www.riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Tab Benoit's Swampland Jam

One of the most enduring blues and roots performers, and an authority on Louisiana music and culture, Tab Benoit leads a band of Louisiana Roots music all-stars. Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blivd. Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets $33-$38.

SUNDAY

Redwood Highway Ramblers

Playing an array of up-tempo country, folk and Americana, The Redwood Highway Ramblers will definitely get you dancing. Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1-4 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

