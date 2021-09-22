Looking for live music in Petaluma?
THURSDAY
Chappy and the Incubators and Friends
Petaluma’s Chris Chappell (aka Chappy), of The Incubators, invites some musical friends to join him for an evening of folk-rock tunes and harmonic camaraderie. Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. The Speakeasy, 139 Petaluma Blvd N.
FRIDAY
The Rivertown Trio
With Heart, passion and veteran musicianship, The Rivertown Trio perform country/folk rock and Americana tunes. Friday, Sept. 24, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Riverfront Cafe, 224 B St. Reservations strongly suggested. www.riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.
SATURDAY
Tab Benoit's Swampland Jam
One of the most enduring blues and roots performers, and an authority on Louisiana music and culture, Tab Benoit leads a band of Louisiana Roots music all-stars. Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blivd. Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets $33-$38.
SUNDAY
Redwood Highway Ramblers
Playing an array of up-tempo country, folk and Americana, The Redwood Highway Ramblers will definitely get you dancing. Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1-4 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.
