Looking for live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Spike Sikes and the Awesome Hotcakes

T.G.I.F. On Friday, Sept. 16, catch Spike Sikes’ Awesome Hotcakes outdoors at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Like hotcakes themselves, the music Spike and the band plays goes by many names. Soul. Swing. Rhythm & Blues. Jazz. Jump. It’s a sound that’s classic and simple, but when it’s done right, it hits the spot, and has you grinning from ear to ear. Catch the magic at Lagunitas Taproom Stage on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 4:20 p.m. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

Foxes in the Henhouse

Playing real roots music, Foxes In the Henhouse is four audacious women with stunning three-part harmonies and mad instrumental skills. Their groove is “She Done Him Wrong” songs, “She Got Him Back songs” and even a few “She Kicked Him Out Once and for All” songs. Friday, Sept. 17, from 5:30-8 p.m. on the outside deck at the Riverfront Cafe, 224 B St. Free with dinner or drinks. Reservations strongly suggested. www.riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Ty Segall & Freedom Band

Ty Segall’s music has been heard on the big screen and the small screen (he even wrote the theme song for “The Squidbillies”), appearing on most of the late night shows currently on the air. His most recent album, “Deforming Lobes,” landed in the Billboard Top 200. Catch him at the Phoenix Theater on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets $30-$34. Per the artists’ request, only vaccinated audience members will be permitted inside the theater.

SUNDAY

Firewheel

Firewheel plays stimulating, satisfying, feel-good rock, with some country, Americana, and blues tossed into the band’s fresh musical salad. Firewheel will light you up and get you moving, kicking out new renditions of late sixties classics, mid-seventies anthems, hot-off-the-press indie music, and good ol' southern country rock. Sunday, Sept. 19, from 1-4 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.