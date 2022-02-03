Love loud and clear: Petaluma couple continues explosive annual tradition

Talk about making a joyful noise.

“My husband, Jeff Pintar, and I,” writes Sue Bates-Pintar, “were married at sunrise by the ocean in a gazebo on January 13, 1979. We fired off a saluting cannon and proceeded to walk to the nearby cafe for breakfast with 40 of our attending friends.“

That’s right. Their wedding in Southern California, some time before they relocated to Petaluma, included a real (if technically small) functioning cannon.

Explains Jeff, “The cannon is a reproduction of L. Frances Herreshoff's Saluting Cannon that was made by a co-worker and friend of mine as a trade for some work.”

An idea this good, of course, deserves to live on, and to this day Sue and Jeff continue to pay loving homage to that explosively romantic beginning to their marriage.

“Every year,” continues Sue, “for 43 years, it has been our tradition to dress in our wedding clothes and celebrate at dawn by a body of water, complete with cannon firing.”

Yes, they still have that cannon.

And apparently, they’ve also kept their wedding attire. One thing they don’t have is photos of the original firing of the artillery.

“Unfortunately no one captured the cannon moment at the wedding ceremony,” he said. “We do have a couple of pics from the reception at our house in Laguna Beach.”