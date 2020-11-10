Love, monsters and moody immortals

What do you do when the person you love is a seven-day hike away, but the landscape between you and them is filled with monster-sized frogs, ants, slugs, centipedes and crabs, all of which want to eat you? Or how about the problems posed by falling in love with a handsome but moody stranger who summons lightning storms when riled up, and who might be the progeny of a Norse god? These two pay-per-view movies, each blending fantastical elements (giant creatures! Exploding trees!) with openly emotional love-under-duress storylines, are the films that caught the attention of our cinema critics this week.

‘MORTAL’

Pay-per-view

Alexa Chipman

If you’re looking for a glitzy movie where the demigod saves day while prancing around in a billowing red cape, you’ve come to the wrong place.

This ominous retelling of Norse mythology from director André Øvredal (“Troll Hunger”) is intensely intimate, following the path of its brooding protagonist with properly melodramatic angst. For those of us familiar with the original subject matter, its gloomy tone is unsurprising. The Norwegian perspective stands in sharp contrast to American filmmaking in the superhero genre.

I was instantly riveted, from the moment Eric (Nat Wolff) stumbled into frame, half-burned and struggling to survive, while being jeered at or hunted by society.

It is no wonder he quickly depends on the effervescent performance of Iben Akerlie as Christine; she actually listens to him, without judgment, and is the first to look him in the eyes and tell him that his abilities do not make him a monster. While her character development lacked cohesion, which I found irritating, she is a powerful presence on screen.

Equally magnificent is the scenery, which made me want to book a flight to Norway. Fog-shrouded mountains and fjords dominate the screen, interspersed with delicate wildflowers coating the hillsides.

The special effects were lackluster at best, but it doesn’t matter. The real sparks were between Eric and Christine as they try to balance a budding romance with discovering why he has powers, all while dodging the authorities, who are only interested in Eric as a potential threat or weapon.

I’m a bit tired of the CGI-heavy glamour of Marvel movies. This quieter, deeply human superhero origin may be cliché, but I found it to be far more engaging.

I genuinely hope there will be a sequel.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Lightning]

“LOVE AND MONSTERS”

Pay per view

Anderson Templeton

Let's talk about 'Love and Monsters.'

This is the summer blockbuster style movie I've needed all year.

'Love and Monsters,' directed by Michael Matthews (“Five Fingers For Marseilles”), is a PG-13 action/comedy, set seven years after the apocalypse, and this apocalypse is a MONSTER APOCALYPSE!

Sorry. I'm way too excited.

Okay, the premise is this: as an unexpected side effect from every country on Earth launching missiles to blow up an incoming asteroid, all the chemicals mix together, raining back down on earth, causing all cold-blooded creatures to mutate. Think, like, giant radioactive frogs and worms with razor sharp teeth and stuff.

At the heart of this story is an unexpected survivor, the awkward young Joel, played by Dylan O'Brian from 'The Maze Runner' and 'Teen Wolf.' Despite having zero survival skills and an extreme fear of everything, Joel goes on a crazy quest to reach his high-school girlfriend 80-miles away, resulting in a hilarious nail biting adventure.

'Love and Monsters' has just about everything you can hope for in a good blockbuster: A hero's quest, epic monsters, awesome action, comedy, a touch of romance, a fantastic score, and a dog.

DID I SAY THERE'S A DOG!?

Man, I've missed movies like this.

This one definitely made me pine for the movie theater days. And I can only hope that sometime in the future, when theaters are safe to open again, 'Love and Monsters' gets the big screen treatment, like any good corny action movie deserves.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]