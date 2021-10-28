Love never dies

When : Thursday and Friday,10 a.m to 2 p.m. and Saturday 12-4 p.m. The closing celebration on Nov. 2 is from 3-7 p.m.

“El Amor nunca Muere.“

The title of the current exhibit hosted by the Petaluma Arts Center is translated as “Love never dies.”

It’s a powerful and succinct title for an exhibition that draws on the power of memory, cultural traditions and shared community. A multimedia collaboration of several artists, El Amor nunca Muere/Love Never Dies is a meticulously-crafted display of sculptures, photpgraphs, paintings and assemblage pieces, plus nine altars, all expertly curated by Margo Gallagher and organized by Dia de los Muertos Petaluma. The local organization annually celebrates a day of collective remembrance, honoring our community’s lost loved ones and beloved ancestors.

The exhibit, which concludes this weekend — followed by a community celebration at the Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2 — honors the ancient traditions of El Dia de Los Muertos, when families gather to remember lost loved ones and recognize the influence they had, and continue to have, on the living. This year, with the devastation of the pandemic still part of our lives, the exhibit carries clear recognition of those community members who’ve died because of COVID-19.

The featured artist in the show is Panda Fibarra, with support from additional artists Peter Perez, Martin Zuñiga, Nestor Torres Lupercio and Doug Ballou. Organizers are looking forward to a joyous and meaningful celebration on Nov. 7, as the artists and organizers gather with the local community to collectively remember those whose people in our lives whose love will never die.