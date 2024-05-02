The countdown begins: 11 days until opening night

In part five of this series, the cast of 'Wind in the Willows' experiences a string of firsts as weeks of hard work bring cast, crew and orchestra together.
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF

It’s Monday, April 22, just after 6 p.m. in Rohnert Park. Opening night is just 11 days away. On May 3, at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, “The Wind in the Willows” ‒ the celebrated musical version of Kenneth Grahame’s treasured 1908 book, adapted in 2016 by Julian Fellowes (“Downtown Abbey”) ‒ will have its first ever Bay Area performance.

For the cast and crew, the next week-and-a-half will be full of firsts. It will also be a stamina-testing marathon of long hours, late nights and hard work.

“Oh yeah. Now is when it starts getting really fun,” says Musical Director Lucas Sherman, of Petaluma. “These next 10 days or so are when a show really starts coming together.”

Since the first read-through on March 11, the local production’s 19-person cast has rehearsed five days a week, for about 4 hours a night, sometimes more. Now, working under the experienced direction of Spreckel’s Artistic Director Sheri Lee Miller, the performers and technicians will soon begin to see what all their hard work is adding up to.

“Tonight’s the ‘designer run,’ when we ‒ kind of like it sounds ‒ run the show for all of the designers,” explains Sherman. “It’s when the people who do the sets, and the lights, and the sound, all get to see the show, some of them for the first time. It’s so they can get an idea where people will be on the stage, where a sound effect needs to happen, where a projection change is needed, where a light might need to shine to capture something in particular. In general, to become more familiar with the show.”

Sherman has just finished leading the cast through their vocal warm-ups on the main stage, and has stepped into the lobby as they begin a half-speed “fight call” for the climactic battle to save Toad Hall, and rescue Portia the baby otter from the ravenous clutches of the mischievous stoats and weasels. While the actors patiently rehearse the fight in a volley of carefully choreographed slow-motion punches, fist-swings, dodges and deflections, their voices drift in from the auditorium as they recite any associated lines and song lyrics. For safety reasons, the fight will be gone over like this before every rehearsal and performance for the entire run of the show.

“Stay away from my dinner, you vile amphibian!” Keene Hudson, as the Chief Weasel, can be heard, attempting to stop Mr. Toad (Tim Setzer) and his friends Rat (Nelson Brown), Mole (Sean O’Brien), Badger (Mary Gannon Graham) and Otter (Molly Larsen-Shine). In response to a weight-shaming put-down from the Chief Weasel, Mr. Toad can be heard retorting, “Leave my mother out of it!”

Arriving one by one to watch the rehearsal, pens and notebooks at the ready, are the “Wind in the Willows” tech crew ‒ Set and Lighting Designer Eddy Hansen, Prop Designer Mary Jo Hamilton, Costumer Donnie Frank, Sound Designer Jessica Johnson, and Nick Lovato, the sound and projection technician.

Choreographer Karen Miles, who would normally be taking a seat in the house as well, is onstage with the cast, having taken over an ensemble role from a cast member who was forced to drop the show for family reasons. So when “Wind in the Willows” opens, she’ll be dancing along each night to the choreography she herself created.

“It’s a fun show,” notes Miles, once fight call is over. “And the music! It’s so good. I’ve got every single song stuck in my head.”

Stage Manager Lauren Heney announces “lift call,” in which all the of the lifts that are part of that show are practiced ‒ from simple dance lifts to one spectacular team effort involving a certain character and a cage..

“All right,” says Heney, after the lift-call has concluded and few pieces of scenery have been rolled into position, “Places for the top of show, please!”

Thus called, Sherman heads inside to take his spot at the piano. Miller takes a seat in the mezzanine, affording some of the fullest views in the auditorium. The lights remain up in the house ‒ all the better to take notes by ‒ and Sherman plays a brief intro, as onstage, the actors appear and hit their marks.

With that, the designer run is underway.

Four days later, on Friday, April 26, with seven days until opening night, Sherman is back at the theater. Tonight, however, there will be no actors, no dancers and singers, no director and no stage manager. Just Sherman, the sound crew ‒ Johnson and Lovato, who will be setting the mic levels ‒ and 10 of the other 11 members of the orchestra who will be rehearsing their part of the show for the first time.

“This is my favorite orchestra pit ‒ or orchestra loft ‒ in the area,” notes Sherman, descending the staircase down to the pit, which drops 10 feet or so below the audience floor, creating a giant cavern just beyond the edge of the stage. To keep audience members from plummeting in, a portable barrier has been put in place at the edge of the pit. The actors simply learn how close to get before tumbling over.

Passing under a sign declaring “Beware Ye Who Enter,” Sherman walks through the doorway onto the floor of the pit, where chairs, music stands, musical scores, monitors and musical instruments are placed from one end to the other, all facing Sherman’s keyboard, set up on a high platform so he can see all of the players as he conducts.

“I like this pit because it’s big and it’s deep,” he says. “I’m pretty tall. It’s nice not to be hitting my head on wooden beams every time I move.”

As the musicians arrive, greeting each other warmly, it becomes clear that Sherman has worked with the majority of these players before. Most of them are regular performers with different theaters around the Bay Area, many of them in high demand. For “Wind in the Willows,” the pit orchestra is Pam Osuka (violin), Carol Vines (cello), Trevor Acebo (reed no. 1), Sara Williams (reed no. 2), Danielle Mays (reed no. 3), Randy Masselink (horn), Dave Lindgren (trombone), Abe Newman (guitar), Tom Martin (bass) and Grant Bramham (percussion).

“I hired everyone last year, as early as possible,” Sherman notes, raising his voice to be heard above the rising hubbub of tuning instruments. “To get the people I want, I have to book them before someone else does.”

Recognizable amid the noisy stew of blares, bleats, honks, trills, riffs and pizzicatos of the players are snippets of actual melody. For a few seconds, here and there, one might detect the music of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hello Dolly,” “Camelot,” and “My Fair Lady,” even brief scraps of reveille, “Silent Night” and the theme from “Jeopardy.” It all abruptly ceases when Sherman takes his seat at the keyboard.

“Hi everyone,” he says. “We get to play with Randy for the first time, so welcome Randy.” Masselink is greeted by a round of applause. “Tom isn’t with us tonight because his plane got delayed. But I think everyone knows everyone else. So, this will be a lot of fun. Be forewarned, I am sure I have the wrong measure numbers in multiple spots so that will be a fun bridge to cross when we get there. You guys all ready? Let’s dive in.”

One hand on the keyboard, the other suspended in the air, he signals to begin.

“And ... three ... four ...”

Two days later, on Sunday, April 28, just after 9 a.m., another first is about to take place ‒ the first time the cast and the orchestra rehearse together.

Yesterday was cue-to-cue, when the lighting and sound cues are set during a painstaking process in which the cast works their way through the show, scene by scene. This one is not to practice so much as to give Hansen something to aim his dozens of overhead lights at, while adjusting the levels and color combinations. The sound crew does something similar during cue-to-cue, dialing in all of the audio elements of the show, one by one. Once accomplished, the cast runs the full show, with light and sound, to make sure everything is as it should be.

The full cast and crew were here from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Today ‒ with just five days until opening night ‒ will be another long one, beginning with a theatrical tradition known as the sitzprobe. Literally meaning “seated rehearsal,” it is a common practice in musical theater and opera. Until now, the cast has performed to a recording the music, or to Sherman’s piano accompaniment.

“There is a rack of chairs on the stage,” Heney tells the assembled cast. “Everybody grab a chair!”

Today, the cast will sit together in a line onstage, while the musicians take their places in the orchestra pit. They will play their way through each musical piece in the show, to get a sense of what it will be like.

“I’ve never worked in a show like this before, honestly, and I had to Google what a sitzprobe is,” admits Heney, whose 16 years of stage management gigs have largely consisted of smaller shows in tiny theaters or outdoor Shakespeare productions. “It’s been fun learning about the origins of the term. There is also a wandelprobe, a ‘moving rehearsal,’ where you move around to the music for the first time. I’d never heard of that one either.”

In today’s sitzprobe ‒ which will be followed by a full run-through of the show, with all the lines blocking, choreography, dialogue and set changes ‒ Sherman introduces one small change to normal sitzprobe protocol.

“Actors, if you are in a song, stand up the whole time during that song,” he says, calling up from the pit. “If you will be singing from offstage during that song, then please move to stage left during that song. Otherwise, remain seated. Got that?”

Given that the opening song of the show is a massive celebration of the joys of Spring ‒ a rousing production number primarily featuring the ensemble ‒ pretty much everyone will be singing in it either onstage or off. The entire cast stands. Several move to stage left, their music books in hand. A soft hush falls over the room.

It’s a moment they’ve been waiting for for 48 days.

“Everybody ready?” Sherman asks the people on stage. “All set?” he asks the musicians in the pit. “And ... three ... four ...”

With the first notes from the orchestra below them, the cast reacts as if a sudden wind hits them full force, physically energized by the sound. Some raise their hands over their heads in spontaneous glee. One or two fist-pump into the air. Several actually wipe away a tear. Smiles are pretty much everywhere. After rehearsing to a single piano for weeks, the live orchestra just sounds so big.

And then, after a few moments, one by one, they begin to sing.

“Spring, spring! Fresh as a new butterfly wing! Spring! Let the sun's rays, color our world, lengthen our days. Spring! Finally here! Spring! The most joyous time of the year!”

As the number concludes, cheers break out across the auditorium. It truly did sound good. This enthusiasm will help carry them though the next 10 hours. And in just a few more days after that ‒ through first costumes and on through first dress rehearsal ‒ they will at last get to do it for a live audience.

“I like it,” says Sherman. “I’ll have a few notes later. For now, let’s move on.”

