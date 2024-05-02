The countdown begins: 11 days until opening night

This is part five of a six-part behind-the-scenes series, “A Musical in the Making,” showing the process of staging a musical production from auditions to opening night and beyond, mainly from the perspective of the musical director, Petaluma’s Lucas Sherman. Part six will appear next week in the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

It’s Monday, April 22, just after 6 p.m. in Rohnert Park. Opening night is just 11 days away. On May 3, at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, “The Wind in the Willows” ‒ the celebrated musical version of Kenneth Grahame’s treasured 1908 book, adapted in 2016 by Julian Fellowes (“Downtown Abbey”) ‒ will have its first ever Bay Area performance.

For the cast and crew, the next week-and-a-half will be full of firsts. It will also be a stamina-testing marathon of long hours, late nights and hard work.

“Oh yeah. Now is when it starts getting really fun,” says Musical Director Lucas Sherman, of Petaluma. “These next 10 days or so are when a show really starts coming together.”

Since the first read-through on March 11, the local production’s 19-person cast has rehearsed five days a week, for about 4 hours a night, sometimes more. Now, working under the experienced direction of Spreckel’s Artistic Director Sheri Lee Miller, the performers and technicians will soon begin to see what all their hard work is adding up to.

“Tonight’s the ‘designer run,’ when we ‒ kind of like it sounds ‒ run the show for all of the designers,” explains Sherman. “It’s when the people who do the sets, and the lights, and the sound, all get to see the show, some of them for the first time. It’s so they can get an idea where people will be on the stage, where a sound effect needs to happen, where a projection change is needed, where a light might need to shine to capture something in particular. In general, to become more familiar with the show.”

Sherman has just finished leading the cast through their vocal warm-ups on the main stage, and has stepped into the lobby as they begin a half-speed “fight call” for the climactic battle to save Toad Hall, and rescue Portia the baby otter from the ravenous clutches of the mischievous stoats and weasels. While the actors patiently rehearse the fight in a volley of carefully choreographed slow-motion punches, fist-swings, dodges and deflections, their voices drift in from the auditorium as they recite any associated lines and song lyrics. For safety reasons, the fight will be gone over like this before every rehearsal and performance for the entire run of the show.

“Stay away from my dinner, you vile amphibian!” Keene Hudson, as the Chief Weasel, can be heard, attempting to stop Mr. Toad (Tim Setzer) and his friends Rat (Nelson Brown), Mole (Sean O’Brien), Badger (Mary Gannon Graham) and Otter (Molly Larsen-Shine). In response to a weight-shaming put-down from the Chief Weasel, Mr. Toad can be heard retorting, “Leave my mother out of it!”

Arriving one by one to watch the rehearsal, pens and notebooks at the ready, are the “Wind in the Willows” tech crew ‒ Set and Lighting Designer Eddy Hansen, Prop Designer Mary Jo Hamilton, Costumer Donnie Frank, Sound Designer Jessica Johnson, and Nick Lovato, the sound and projection technician.

Choreographer Karen Miles, who would normally be taking a seat in the house as well, is onstage with the cast, having taken over an ensemble role from a cast member who was forced to drop the show for family reasons. So when “Wind in the Willows” opens, she’ll be dancing along each night to the choreography she herself created.

“It’s a fun show,” notes Miles, once fight call is over. “And the music! It’s so good. I’ve got every single song stuck in my head.”

Stage Manager Lauren Heney announces “lift call,” in which all the of the lifts that are part of that show are practiced ‒ from simple dance lifts to one spectacular team effort involving a certain character and a cage..

“All right,” says Heney, after the lift-call has concluded and few pieces of scenery have been rolled into position, “Places for the top of show, please!”

Thus called, Sherman heads inside to take his spot at the piano. Miller takes a seat in the mezzanine, affording some of the fullest views in the auditorium. The lights remain up in the house ‒ all the better to take notes by ‒ and Sherman plays a brief intro, as onstage, the actors appear and hit their marks.

With that, the designer run is underway.

Four days later, on Friday, April 26, with seven days until opening night, Sherman is back at the theater. Tonight, however, there will be no actors, no dancers and singers, no director and no stage manager. Just Sherman, the sound crew ‒ Johnson and Lovato, who will be setting the mic levels ‒ and 10 of the other 11 members of the orchestra who will be rehearsing their part of the show for the first time.

“This is my favorite orchestra pit ‒ or orchestra loft ‒ in the area,” notes Sherman, descending the staircase down to the pit, which drops 10 feet or so below the audience floor, creating a giant cavern just beyond the edge of the stage. To keep audience members from plummeting in, a portable barrier has been put in place at the edge of the pit. The actors simply learn how close to get before tumbling over.