A new restaurant, Luma Bar and Eatery, will be opening soon in the former location of Dempsey’s, and the owner hopes to create an ambiance similar to that of its predecessor.

Jazmine Lalicker, owner and operator of the Shuckery restaurant, signed a lease for the building at the beginning of the year and has spent the subsequent months renovating the space. She plans to open Luma the first or second week of December.

“Almost everyone who stops to check out our progress has shared a memory from the Dempsey’s days,” she said. “It’s been endearing and I’m looking forward to recreating a hub for our community.”

Structural changes and improvements have included removal of the Dempsey’s brewing equipment, the antique bar and wrought iron back bar, as well as the addition of a larger, three-sided bar, several seating areas and an awning over the patio. The newly covered patio will have heaters for year-round dining.

“We’ve kept the original glass doors to the brewery room,” Lalicker said. “I hope everyone will remember looking through them.”

Luma will offer a plant-forward, inclusive menu under the direction of chef Travis Day from Petaluma’s Thistle Meats.

“We’re all trying to eat healthier these days,” Lalicker said. “Our menu will showcase local farms and highlight vegetables and sustainable meats. If you’re vegan, you won’t have to change or omit anything from our menus. If you’re not, you can add sustainably sourced meats.”

The new restaurant won’t be brewing beer, but will offer local craft beers from Lagunitas, Crooked Goat, HenHouse and Adobe Creek. Luma has a liquor license and will serve cocktails along with beer and wine.

“I’ve seen diner behavior take a major shift,” Lalicker added, “and I think this will be a fun restaurant for everyone, post-pandemic.”

Luma Bar and Eatery is located at 50 E. Washington St. in the River Plaza shopping center.