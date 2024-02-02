LumaCon back in action on Saturday

Among Petaluma’s coolest, most outlandish annual events is LumaCon, a yearly celebration of comic art and artists taking place again this Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Petaluma Community Center.

In addition to workshops, comic-related exhibitors tables, table games and live action role-play, and a massive cosplay contest and parade, young artists will be showing their work alongside professionals in the Artists Alley.

This year, the pros include award-winning cartoonist/illustrator Paige Braddock (Chief Creative Officer at Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates), cartoonist/illustrator Brian Fies (“The Last Mechanical Monster,” “Fire Story”), author Rayona Lovely Wilson (“Awkward Black Girl,” “She Loves Me Not”), and cartoonist Maia Kobabe, author of the groundbreaking illustrated memoir “Gender Queer,” the most banned book in America for the last few years.

Sponsored by the libraries of Petaluma, this free day-long event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lucchesi Park.

More information and a full list of events, including participating artists and vendors, is available at LumaCon.net.