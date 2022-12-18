It’s official.

Petaluma’s beloved annual gathering of comic artists and the fans who love comic books and graphic novels will be returning to the Petaluma Community Center in January of 2023.

In addition to announcing the official date – Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – the organizers have lifted the veil on this year’s LumaCon logo.

Designed by local youth artist Porfirio M., the delightfully multicolored graphic combines chickens, cows and the downtown clock-tower into a pleasing assemblage of comic-powered clarity and simple, happy fun.

The logo was selected from a large array of 48 submissions, all of which can be viewed on the LumaCon website at LumaCon.net.