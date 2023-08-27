Lunchette joins the board, local maple syrup, and a JJ tribute

Naomi Crawford of Lunchette, known to many for her community activism, has joined the board of Sonoma Family Meal.

“I’m so proud of the work SFM does for our community and will most definitely be sharing that with you,” she said on social media when making the announcement.

We are lucky to have had Sonoma Family Meal land at a permanent location here in Petaluma – and they are now lucky to have Naomi help guide them into the future. Few people are as determined and driven as Naomi, once she sets her mind to something, and fewer are so inclusive, caring, and engaging with those around them.

As for Lunchette, their incredible salads were spotted out at Toby’s Feed Barn in Point Reyes Station, and according to the sign are available there every Tuesday and Friday. This is a great spot to stop for snacks on your way to or from the beach, and it just got better.

Local maple syrup

Barber Lee Spirits has introduced something new: a Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, which has this syrup connoisseur very excited.

Contrary to what some may say, there clearly are terroirs when it comes to maple syrup. We often have half a dozen bottles, mostly of the “Grade A” variety, and even those from the same subcategory can have vastly different flavors – a difference surely dependent, at least in part, on where they come from.

(And no, it is not the food that is changing the flavor, and I ought to know – if truth be told, I drink it straight from the bottle as a bit of a sweet tooth soother. The good stuff really is that good, and does not have the burn of the sugary fake stuff.)

Whenever I see a bottle of real Grade A maple syrup, whether “golden,” “amber” or “dark” (which are the three types of Grade A), we purchase it and proceed to taste-test it against the rest of our stock as soon as we return home. I know very little about Barber’s syrup so far, but according to Mike Barber’s post to Petaluma Foodies – replete with video of the syrup being poured over homemade pancakes – this 100% pure maple syrup was aged in Barber’s heavy char American White Oak Single Malt Rye barrels for a year. And as soon as it was bottled, those same barrels were immediately loaded up with more rye whiskey, which we will see in bottles in a year from now, no doubt labeled as “maple barrel aged.”

We already love their rye whiskey, so look forward to trying both this new maple syrup and next year’s maple rye. The syrup is not yet available online website, but Mike’s post confirms it is available at the distillery at 120 Washington St., right across the alley from their Barber Cellars tasting room.

While there, you can try/buy their award-winning spirits, either straight or as a cocktail, including the single malt rye, heirloom corn bourbon, white rum, absinthe blanche, moonshine, and apple brandy, which at last tasting is our favorite.

Do-si-do

Looking for a good old-fashioned barn dance? Tara Firma Farms has you covered throughout the summer, with their next dance scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 6 p.m. and featuring the music of Evie Ladin. Visit www.tarafirmafarms.com for entry tickets; food and drinks are available for purchase once inside. CSA subscribers get a discount. (“Please no outside food or alcohol. Leave Dogs at home.”)

Thank you, JJ

JJ passed away this last week at age 77 from a heart attack, surely with his sneakers on and a pad of paper and pen still in his hand. He did for Petaluma youth sports what I’m attempting to do for all the great Petaluma-area food producers and purveyors: boost them and help them succeed, because it matters to our community. Except he did it on a scale that I can only dream of.

Ever since writing my first article for the Argus-Courier’s Food section – which was, and still is, right behind the Sports section – I have always tried to emulate JJ’s penchant for cramming as many local heroes into columns and articles as possible. It is all about focusing on those that make a difference in our community, and highlighting their hard work and dedication, whether on the local gridiron or at a distant rowing competition. And JJ did that like no other.

He was a journalist after my own heart, never adding drama where it did not belong. He was not afraid to ask hard questions, but also recognized that everyone is human and sometimes makes mistakes. He made sure not to push people around or back them into an uncomfortable corner. Talk to anyone who JJ interviewed and they all say the same thing: It was like talking to a friend.

Above all else, JJ was simply a nice person. He made everyone feel like what they were doing was making a real difference. He cared about what he did, he did it well, and he cared about all those he came in contact with while doing it.

A “good egg” is the clearest way to describe him, and it is also the award that many of us are suggesting he be granted posthumously. Because few terms could better describe his contribution to, and representation of, our town.