Lunchette owner will talk CSA boxes at inaugural Sonoma Family Meal guest chef cooking class

Sonoma Family Meal will launch its first guest chef cooking class with local favorite Naomi Crawford of Lunchette. The class will concentrate on how to get the most out a Community Supported Agriculture box, with other tips and tricks based on Crawford’s decades of restaurant experience.

The class will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 in the kitchen space at Sonoma Family Meal’s recently opened space, 1370A Redwood Way in Petaluma. Sign up at sonomafamilymeal.com.

The Community Supported Agriculture box used for the class will be sourced from the FEED Cooperative, a food hub helping to get food from local farms to local tables that represents over 50 North Bay farms and located behind Sonoma Family Meal at 5400 Old Redwood Highway.

“The idea of offering cooking classes has been part of our mission since the inception of Sonoma Family Meal,” said Whitney Reuling, executive director of Sonoma Family Meal.

The organization, formed out of the ashes of the 2017 fires, has aimed to provide meals in emergencies and to those who struggle to make ends meet, but also to help bridge the gap for those who may want to enter Sonoma County’s labor-strapped food industry.

Even before their new facility opened in Petaluma earlier this year, Sonoma Family Meal also wanted to offer classes to help home cooks expand their horizons, both culinarily, as well as to address zero-waste solutions and the benefits to the whole community of supporting local farmers, ranchers and other food producers.

“When we were thinking of the initial guest chef, Naomi (Crawford) was our natural first choice,” says Whitney. “She has been a friend of the organization from before its inception.”

With considerable restaurant experience, including at Chez Panisse, the Village Pub and owning a catering company, Crawford and her husband, Joel Baecker, started Pizza Politana mobile pizza catering after moving to Petaluma in 2006.

In 2017, the couple opened Lunchette, a plant-based take-out lunch restaurant. They have since closed their pizza venture to focus more on Lunchette.

Along with grab-and-go salads, warm grain bowls and pizza, Lunchette also hosts periodic pop-ups to share their brick-and-mortar space with burgeoning makers. This fall’s pop-up schedule will start with an appearance by gluten and dairy-free baker Biscuits & Buns. Unlike last year’s pop-ups, which were after-hours, this fall’s will be during regular business hours and will vary from food to art. For information on upcoming pop-ups follow Lunchette on Instagram.

Crawford said she is looking forward to Sonoma Family Meal’s class because it’s a chance to share her knowledge about something she does every day at Lunchette: adjusting her menu to whatever the farmers are currently harvesting.

“We will highlight FEED’s CSA boxes and how to get the most out of them,” Crawford said.

The class is meant to give those who use the boxes an understanding of how to apply preparation and cooking techniques to just about anything they might find in a random CSA box.

Also, being a zero-waste advocate, Crawford will focus on how to use the whole box, including skins, stems and tops.

One recipe she will be teaching is a mineral broth, which is the vegetable version of a bone broth. The class will also cover the advantages of a plant-based diet.

“I’m also happy to answer any questions in class about how Lunchette puts things together,” Crawford said. “We are totally transparent about what we do.”

All proceeds from these cooking classes go to help Sonoma Family Meal’s overarching mission, which includes feeding food insecure local families and supporting the implementation of its job training program.

Next month’s guest chef cooking class will be Wind McAlister, of Sonoma Spice Queen.

For more information about Sonoma Family Meal, visit sonomafamilymeal.org.