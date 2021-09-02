‘Madness of Crowds’ captures Petaluma’s attention

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Aug. 23-Aug. 29, 2021

For the first time in a month, Santa Rosa author Shugri Said Salh’s critically acclaimed memoir “The Last Nomad” is not the No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma.

This week, that prize goes to Louise Penny’s “The Madness of Crowds.”

“Nomad,” not far behind, is one notch below it at No. 2.

“Madness” is the latest installment of Penny’s popular crime series about Chief Inspector Gamache, of Québec, this time taking on security for a controversial media figure. Then someone gets killed. Then things get worse. Critics have called the book one of the best in Penny’s long 17-book series.

Meanwhile, Salh’s true story of growing up in Somalia will likely be back atop the list soon, especially given the fact that the author will be zooming in live on Thursday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m. to speak with Press Democrat reporter Meg McConahey. Salh’s tale has captured the imagination of readers throughout the Bay Area and beyond, and the book continues to fly off shelves in Petaluma. Store employees confirm that Salh visits every week or so to sign whatever books are on hand, but that they keep selling out.

This week’s No. 3 is Robin Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass,” followed by Laura Dave’s San Francisco-set mystery “The Last Thing He Told Me” (No. 4) and Delia Owen’s “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Madness of Crowds,’ by Louise Penny – Chief Inspector Gamache, of Quebec, is back in another murder mystery, this one posing philosophical questions that, for Gamache and the divisive media figure he agrees to provide security for, become increasingly personal.

2. ‘The Last Nomad,” by Shugri Said Sahl – This heartbreaking and soaringly inspirational memoir tells Santa Rosa author Salh’s remarkable journey from the deserts of Somalia to Northern California.

3. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer – A rich and lyrical nonfiction exploration of indigenous wisdom and the scientific look at what plants are able to teach us.

4. ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ by Laura Dave – Set in the San Francisco Bay Area, this mystery follows a teenager searching for her missing dad with the help of her not-so-close stepmother.

5. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens – The bestselling novel about a young girl name Kya, who lives in a Louisiana swamp, abandoned by everyone in her life until she learns how to survive by watching the insects and swamp animals around her. Oh, and there’s a murder mystery.

6. ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ by Liane Moriarty – Australian novelist Moriarty (”Big Little Lies”) drops readers into a high-priced health resort where the nine wealthy, perfectly-groomed strangers of the title flirt, have sex, fall in love and (occasionally) get killed, all while losing pounds and getting in touch with their inner beauty (and not so beautiful true selves).

7. ‘The Night Watchman,’ by Louise Erdich – In Erdrich’s new novel, set in the 1950s, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, in North Dakota, attempt to save their ancestral lands.

8. ‘Evil Geniuses,’ by Kurt Andersen – A nonfiction page-turner describing what the author argues I the intentional overturning and reengineering of society by an extremely patient, highly-intelligent greed-powered cabal of wealthy, right-wing businesspeople.

9. ‘People We Meet on Vacation,’ by Emily Henry – A classic romantic beach read about two best friends (and maybe more, but probably not), who get together every year for a fabulous vacation, but had a falling out, and now are trying it again. With complications.

10. ‘The Eye of the World,’ by Robert Jordan – The first installment in the popular “Wheel of Time” fantasy series, about to become a series on Amazon Prime.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Magic Tree House: Dinosaurs Before Dark,’ by Mary Pope Osborne – There’s magic, mystery and Jurassic time-travel as the beloved chapter book series becomes a graphic novel.

2. ‘Upside-Down Magic,’ by Sarah Mlynowski – In the first installment of the popular series, a magical school gets complicated when spells backfire in hilarious ways.

3. ‘Fort Builders: Battle of the Blanket Forts,’ by Dee Romito – The clever kids at Fort Builders’ Inc. got so summer school.

4. ‘The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess,’ by Tom Gauld - Graphic novelist Tom Gauld (“Moon Cop”) creates a children’s picture book, about a little small wooden robot searching for his sister, who’s gone missing in the forest.

5. ‘Clash,’ by Kayla MIller – The latest edition in the popular “Click” series of graphic novels.

6. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Saves the World,’ Mac Barnett - In the latest adventure about the Queen of England’s favorite juvenile spy, the Berlin Wall, a floppy disc, and secret codes are part of the fun.

7. ‘Pet,’ by Akwaeke Emezi – An astonishing YA novel from the author of “The Death of Vivek Oji,” “Pet” follows the relationship between a trans teen named Jam and an interdimensional “monster.”

8. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,’ by Jeff Kinney – It’s Rodrick’s turn.

9. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey – The Dog Man sidekick launches his own series of goofball shenanigans.

10. ‘Dragon Girls: Willa the Silver Glitter Dragon,’ by Maddy Mara – Another installment in the series about a team of girls who transform into dragons.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books.