Madrone Audubon hosting bird-watching walk at Ellis Creek

On Saturday, Jan. 20 from 8:30-10:30 a.m., Madrone Audubon invites members and the public to join in on an free bird-focused exploration of the paths around the ponds at the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility, 3890 Cypress Drive.

The Ellis Creek facility was designed to produce high-quality recycled water using a system of treatment, filtration and ultraviolet light disinfection, providing water for landscape irrigation, fire protection, toilet flushing and other uses.

A significant element of the Ellis Creek wastewater treatment process is its polishing wetlands.

The recycled water is put through two full stages of treatment before it reaches the wetlands, which provide a home to a pelicans, egrets, herons, sandpipers, Red-tailed hawks, western pond turtles and marsh wrens.

Linda Fraley will lead the walk, to which attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars, and weather-appropriate clothing.