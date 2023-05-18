Magdalena’s Savories & Sweets, the “abundantly vegan” café at 5306 Old Redwood Highway (where Brasil BBQ used to be), is currently offering a “limited engagement” Taco Tuesday every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. between now and Aug. 29. They will have a special weekly menu with tacos such as Jackfruit Biria, Mushroom Al Pastor, Black Sheep Shawarma, Buffalo Cauliflower, Chana Masala, Chick’n Curry, Baja, and more, plus Sabe frozen margaritas.

We have only tasted their food in passing, nibbling on a few of their baked goods at a Petaluma Woman’s Club event and sampling a few bites of a friend’s Korean BBQ Pulled Shrooms Pizza – and were impressed with both, especially the pizza. The flavors were bold and interesting and certainly planted the seed in my brain that helped my eyes catch the announcement about their Taco Tuesdays.

You can see their full menu at www.magdelenas.com, although I see no mention of the Taco Tuesday flier, so maybe also take a look at their other social media pages. You can also order their pizzas, salads, sandwiches and savory bites through Petaluma Food Taxi if you don’t make it to the north end of town regularly.