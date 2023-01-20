Make some Valentines for Petaluma seniors

Exactly 13 years ago, Petaluma People Services Center began inviting the community to create original, handmade Valentines to be delivered to local seniors. Since then, the program has expanded, now delivering a valentine to every senior in Petaluma that can be found, to the tune of about 5,500 cards.

This year, they are doing it again. All that’s needed are the Valentines, and that’s where you come in. By Tuesday, Feb. 7 - the official due date for all Valentines - pull out your art supplies ad create as many cheerful, brightly-colored, hand-made Valentine cards as you can, then mail or deliver them to the Petaluma People Services offices at 1500 Petaluma Blvd. South. Make the card using crayons, paint, markers, collage or anything else you can think of, include a nice message.

Then make another. After all, 5,500 cards is a pretty big number.

Also, please send a photo of your valentine(s) to admin@petalumapeople.org so we can share it with others who are creating cards. You can also help by donating towards the purchase of stamps that we will use to mail out the Valentine’s Day cards. Checks can also be mailed to PPSC, 1500 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma CA 94952.

For additional information, or to ask questions, visit Petalumapeople.org or call 765-8488.