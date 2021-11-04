Making ‘Donovan Reid’

Three-and-a-half years ago, in March of 2018, a small team of actors and filmmakers gathered in Petaluma for two weeks to make a low-budget independent thriller titled “Donovan Reid.”

"It was high speed, low-drag, very little money,” said director Austin Smagalski, who grew up in Petaluma and graduated from Petaluma High School. To address the need for spending little-to-nothing on the project, the screenplay intentionally incorporated local sites Smagalski knew he could film at for free. “The two main locations were a longtime family friend’s house in Petaluma, and a beach house out at Dillon Beach, which is owned by the family of another friend. I wrote the story around those locations.”

"Donovan Reid,“ co-written by Smagalski with Edward Hamel, is about a terrible unsolved crime — the disappearance of a young boy who mysteriously vanished without a trace — and what happens within the boy’s family and community when a young man (Weston Lee Ball) suddenly turns up years later claiming to be the grown-up Donovan Reid.

For Smagalski and his all-volunteer cast and crew — who were reportedly paid in waffles — the two-week shoot in Petaluma represents more than just a fond memory of making a film they are now deeply proud of. With “Donovan Reid” having established him as an artist with a knack for telling crime stories, the film has recently led Smagalski to his current position at a cable TV channel dedicated to true crime documentaries.

“That’s exactly what happened. ’Donovan Reid’ is quite literally why I got my job as an editor at Investigation Discovery,” confirmed Smagalski, 27, speaking over Zoom from a writing retreat in Big Bear, in Southern California. “I never would have predicted this job could come as a result of making that film. But I think it’s pretty cool.”

Though he is not at liberty to reveal the title of the show he’s working on yet, Smagalski says it’s a true crime documentary series, set to debut sometime in 2022. Part of the story of how he landed the new assignment involves working on an episode of Shark Week for the Discovery Channel.

“I was assistant director,” said Smagalski. “And during post-production on that episode, I asked if I might be able to cut a scene. I was able to actually cut a couple of minutes of the episode.”

Based on his work on the Shark Week project, Smagalski’s editor suggested him for the job at Investigation Discovery. During the interview, his experience of making a feature film about an unsolved crime became a major selling point.

He even brought along clips from the movie.

“I definitely think ‘Donovan Reid’ is what made the difference in getting this job,” Smagalski said. “The hope for the movie, from the beginning, was that the project would be a springboard for everyone involved. Most of the people involved were doing a feature for the first time. Since making ‘Donovan Reid,’ a lot of us have used the movie to get additional work.”

Noah Diamond, for example — the editor on "Donovan Reid“ — has gone on to work as an assistant editor on television shows such as the Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U: Basketball” and AMC’s “The Ultra City Smiths,” plus the upcoming feature film “See You Next Christmas.” Diamond has just wrapped up work on a new series called “The G Word with Adam Conover,” a government-themed sketch comedy show from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company.

For Sonoma County stage actor Lydia Revelos, who played the key role of Linda in “Donovan Reid,” working on the movie has strengthened and deepened her enthusiasm for acting of all kinds.

“It was a fantastic experience, my first feature film,” said Revelos, who’s been seen in plays and musicals all over the area. About filming “Donovan Reid,” Revelos said, “An entire world opened up to me as an actor and even more as an indie film fan. To be lucky enough to work with Austin, and with everybody, it changed my life, and I will always relish what we accomplished together.”

Her favorite memory of the experience was from her first day on set, at a house in Petaluma, shooting the finale of the movie — in the rain. But be warned: there are mild-to-serious spoilers ahead.

"It had every thrilling thing possible for a first day on set,” Revelos recalled of the complicated, highly emotional scene. “I met Weston that day and we immediately bonded. It felt so fun and comfortable with him and the whole crew. We smiled and joked around — and then I shoved a gun in his back for 17 takes.”

Revelos also enjoyed the more intimate takes in Donovan’s bedroom.