Making ‘Donovan Reid’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 4, 2021, 7:30AM

Three-and-a-half years ago, in March of 2018, a small team of actors and filmmakers gathered in Petaluma for two weeks to make a low-budget independent thriller titled “Donovan Reid.”

"It was high speed, low-drag, very little money,” said director Austin Smagalski, who grew up in Petaluma and graduated from Petaluma High School. To address the need for spending little-to-nothing on the project, the screenplay intentionally incorporated local sites Smagalski knew he could film at for free. “The two main locations were a longtime family friend’s house in Petaluma, and a beach house out at Dillon Beach, which is owned by the family of another friend. I wrote the story around those locations.”

"Donovan Reid,“ co-written by Smagalski with Edward Hamel, is about a terrible unsolved crime — the disappearance of a young boy who mysteriously vanished without a trace — and what happens within the boy’s family and community when a young man (Weston Lee Ball) suddenly turns up years later claiming to be the grown-up Donovan Reid.

For Smagalski and his all-volunteer cast and crew — who were reportedly paid in waffles — the two-week shoot in Petaluma represents more than just a fond memory of making a film they are now deeply proud of. With “Donovan Reid” having established him as an artist with a knack for telling crime stories, the film has recently led Smagalski to his current position at a cable TV channel dedicated to true crime documentaries.

“That’s exactly what happened. ’Donovan Reid’ is quite literally why I got my job as an editor at Investigation Discovery,” confirmed Smagalski, 27, speaking over Zoom from a writing retreat in Big Bear, in Southern California. “I never would have predicted this job could come as a result of making that film. But I think it’s pretty cool.”

Though he is not at liberty to reveal the title of the show he’s working on yet, Smagalski says it’s a true crime documentary series, set to debut sometime in 2022. Part of the story of how he landed the new assignment involves working on an episode of Shark Week for the Discovery Channel.

“I was assistant director,” said Smagalski. “And during post-production on that episode, I asked if I might be able to cut a scene. I was able to actually cut a couple of minutes of the episode.”

Based on his work on the Shark Week project, Smagalski’s editor suggested him for the job at Investigation Discovery. During the interview, his experience of making a feature film about an unsolved crime became a major selling point.

He even brought along clips from the movie.

“I definitely think ‘Donovan Reid’ is what made the difference in getting this job,” Smagalski said. “The hope for the movie, from the beginning, was that the project would be a springboard for everyone involved. Most of the people involved were doing a feature for the first time. Since making ‘Donovan Reid,’ a lot of us have used the movie to get additional work.”

Noah Diamond, for example — the editor on "Donovan Reid“ — has gone on to work as an assistant editor on television shows such as the Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U: Basketball” and AMC’s “The Ultra City Smiths,” plus the upcoming feature film “See You Next Christmas.” Diamond has just wrapped up work on a new series called “The G Word with Adam Conover,” a government-themed sketch comedy show from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company.

For Sonoma County stage actor Lydia Revelos, who played the key role of Linda in “Donovan Reid,” working on the movie has strengthened and deepened her enthusiasm for acting of all kinds.

“It was a fantastic experience, my first feature film,” said Revelos, who’s been seen in plays and musicals all over the area. About filming “Donovan Reid,” Revelos said, “An entire world opened up to me as an actor and even more as an indie film fan. To be lucky enough to work with Austin, and with everybody, it changed my life, and I will always relish what we accomplished together.”

Her favorite memory of the experience was from her first day on set, at a house in Petaluma, shooting the finale of the movie — in the rain. But be warned: there are mild-to-serious spoilers ahead.

"It had every thrilling thing possible for a first day on set,” Revelos recalled of the complicated, highly emotional scene. “I met Weston that day and we immediately bonded. It felt so fun and comfortable with him and the whole crew. We smiled and joked around — and then I shoved a gun in his back for 17 takes.”

Revelos also enjoyed the more intimate takes in Donovan’s bedroom.

“The sound, the light and the atmosphere Austin created was really lovely,” she said. “Doing the scenes, it was liberating to be small and quiet and fall into the character, but it’s also how the crew put those scenes together around us. It came together so nicely. Plus the blood was fun.”

Actor Mike Schaeffer, who plays Detective Schleicher in the film, remembers "Donovan Reid“ just as fondly.

“It was a team of people who were thrilled to be making that movie together,” he said. “It was done for love. No one got paid, except for the waffles. We did get paid in waffles, though I always seemed to be somewhere else on waffle day.”

One of the few members of the team with a fair amount of prior film experience, from playing a prison guard in ”The Silence of the Lambs“ to playing an SIU Inspector in the upcoming ”Nash Bridges“ movie, Schaeffer was instrumental in helping to cast the movie, suggesting Revelos and several other Sonoma County actors.

“With the exception of Weston, who is from L.A., the cast were mostly all friends to begin with,” he explained. “I’ve acted on stage with Lydia, with Anthony Martinez — who played Donovan’s father — with Jazmine Pierce and with Kimberly Kalember. Having some familiarity with being on a movie set, there’s a certain energy that happens, and ‘Donovan Reid’ had that energy like you wouldn’t believe. We all worked really hard to get it right.”

Like Revelos, Schaeffer also recalls the day they filmed the finale with particular affection.

“It was raining like crazy, which wasn’t in the script,” he said. “It was a long shot with a lot going on. We did so many takes, in the rain, because Austin liked what we were doing, but didn’t love it — until that last take, when he finally got what he was looking for. He looked right at me and shouted, ‘I love it!’ It was a very satisfying moment for everyone.”

Looking back, Schaeffer says he wishes all film experiences were as collaborative and positive as “Donovan Reid” was.

“I was grateful Austin cast me, I’m proud of the work we all did, and I’m very pleased with how well the film turned out,” he said. “And I’m very happy that it’s helped establish Austin as a filmmaker to be watching.”

Smagalski says he does plan to make more films in the future.

“I have eyes on my next feature, which I’m working on right now while up here in Big Bear, and my editing career has really been taking shape in the last year or so,” he said, adding that whatever he does next, it will be hard to top those two exhausting weeks in Petaluma.

“I loved working on that movie,” he said. “I was so tired by the end, but I could have gone on making that film forever. Getting to spend that time with a bunch of passionate people who were excited to be there, it was seriously one of the best times in my life.“

