Making joyful noises (off)

On a Saturday morning at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, roughly two-and-a-half hours into a day-long technical rehearsal for the upcoming comedy “Noises Off,” the noises — and the actors making them — are definitely on.

“AAAAAH!”

“One more time, please.”

“AAAAAAAAAAAH!”

Petaluma actor Mackenzie Cahill, who plays fledgling actor Brooke Ashton in Michael Frayn’s celebrated 1982 farce, is the one screaming, as Spreckels’ sound designer Jess Johnson adjusts and sets her sound board so the performer’s volume levels will register correctly when the next part of the rehearsal commences. This is the sound-check portion of today’s proceedings, in which each actor is fitted with a tiny remote-controlled microphone, generally taped to the side of their temple, a cord hidden away under the costume and leading to a battery pack tucked in a pocket or somewhere out of sight.

“I enjoy tech days,” says Petaluma actor Eileen Morris, relaxing up in the seats of the large 550-seat auditorium, watching and waiting for her turn to do a sound-check. “It’s always a long day, but it’s a nice day, an exciting day.”

“Noises Off,” directed by Sheri Lee Miller, opens its three-week run on Friday, Oct. 8, and continues through Oct. 24. So far this morning, lighting and set designer Eddy Hansen, also of Petaluma, has set and tested the light cues from beginning to end, while Johnson set the levels for various sound effects. All of this audio-visual activity is being watched over by Miller, seated about eight rows back from the stage, making the occasional suggestion or asking a question as the team moves quickly from cue to cue.

But at the moment, before the cast commences its first full run-through, a pleasant calm-before-the-storm feeling has settled in around the room, interrupted only by the occasional blast of theatrical poetry.

“What’s that, Dad?”

A little louder, Cahill repeats the line again.

“WHAT’S THAT, DAD?”

Free to go, she thanks Johnson and climbs the stairs to join Morris, as Taylor Diffenderfer — a Petaluma native whose parents still live in town — slides up to the board to be fitted for her own mic.

“There’s a lot of starting and stopping on tech days,” acknowledges Morris. “But it’s when we finally get to see the sound and the lights and the lines and the props and the blocking all come together at the same time. It’s magical.”

Morris plays the part of Dotty Otley, a veteran actor who — much like what’s actually happening today — is rehearsing a new show. In “Noises Off,” the show-within a show is titled “Nothing On,” a bedroom farce full of slamming doors, people in their underwear, and rapidly accumulating plates of sardines. Among the many delights of the 39-year-old play is the set itself. Looming imposingly up on stage as the actors do their sound-checks out in the audience area, the set is built to pivot. That way, the audience can watch the actors-playing-actors rehearsing on the set and then on the other side of the stage, where ladders, doors, props and tables show the literal behind-the-scenes operations of a frantic, and somewhat haphazard, production.

For Morris, whose character is initially a bit confused about when to bring which props on, the tricky part is remembering to forget the right things in the right order.

“That been my big challenge,” Morris says with a laugh, “especially in the first act. I have to constantly remember what it is I’m supposed to be forgetting, and then in the ensuing acts, I suddenly have to remember to remember those same things.”

The same is not true of Cahill’s character, Morris says, noting that Brooke remains unflappable throughout, hitting her marks and saying her lines even in her underwear, even when her fellow actors are wildly improvising to save a scene from disaster.

“I do have a lot of cue lines to pay attention to,” points out Cahill. “I really need to stay focused to know what version of the play-within-a-play we are doing, because it would be so easy to get lost.”

“QUIET BACKSTAGE!”

Diffenderfer’s voice suddenly rings through the auditorium as she loudly recites one of her funnier lines. Her character, Poppy, is the assistant stage manager of “Nothing On,” and as a rule, she rarely loses her temper. This line is from one of the exceptions to that rule.

“Act three is the hardest part for me,” says Cahill, coolly ignoring the shouting. “It’s kind of chaotic. There’s a lot to concentrate on.”

“QUIET! BACK! STAGE!”

A few moments later, Diffenderfer joins the other Petalumans, where she fields the same question about the challenges of doing such a rambunctious and energetic play.

“Well, I get to mainly just stand still and watch the chaos unfold,” she says, thinking a moment before describing a sequence where she and the stage manager, Tim, take turns stalling for time, taking to a microphone to tell the audience how many minutes remain until show time — unknowingly repeating and contradicting one another. Says Diffenderfer, “It’s not easy to remember who’s called two minutes, three minutes, one minute, two minutes. Thankfully, I haven’t messed it up yet.”

“Hello! Anyone at home? No, there’s no one here!”

Other actors are taking their turns now, as Diffenderfer reveals her biggest challenge while performing “Noises Off.”

"It’s hard to keep a straight face sometimes,“ she says, instantly demonstrating the skill as another disembodied actor lets loose with a particularly profanity-laced pair of lines.

“What the f--k is going on? And Where the f--k is Tim?”

That one is just too much, and all three actors burst out laughing. Asked if rehearsing a comedy is hard when there are not yet any audience members to laugh at all the zaniness, Diffenderfer says no.

“Our director, Sheri Lee Miller, is all the audience we’ve needed,” she says. “When she laughs, she means it. And I love that because sometimes, after doing a scene over and over and wondering if we’re still funny — oh my god, we really need someone to laugh at what we’re doing. And that’s been Sheri!“

Adds Cahill, “It’s going to be crazy, though, having an actual audience in here. I can’t wait to hear a whole room full of people laughing!”