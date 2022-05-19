Making Monsters, Making Friends

The best thing about a youth art show is its ability to defy expectations. In the Petaluma Arts Center’s current exhibition (running two more weekends, until May 28), the creations of local artists from grades kindergarten to 12th are on exuberant display, and the only thing more impressive than the breadth of styles and array of art forms one encounters as you walk through the gallery is the utter unpredictability of the work one encounters. From monochrome sketches to full-color paintings, there are plenty of delights and surprises among the dozens of offerings from students at several local schools.

But perhaps the most unexpected element of the show are the monsters. Small fabric critters stitched together by the students of The Spring Hill School, under the guidance of instructor Asherah Weiss, the whimsical beasties are part of a clever arts and education fusion The Hopeful Monsters Project.

“The Hopeful Monsters Project explores the question of whether we can teach or learn empathy and compassion in the classroom,” explains a statement that accompanies the exhibit-within-the-exhibit, featuring numerous little monsters that students in grades 3-8 have fashioned as playful personifications of their biggest concerns, worries and fears. “Through processes of self-reflection, we have designed and built soft sculptures that anthropomorphize character traits, personal issues, or external stressors that we struggle with. By personifying our ‘monsters’ (dragging our personal demons into the light of day) we have the opportunity to see them with new eyes and perhaps make peace with them in some way.”

The toothy, furry thingamabobs appear to live in a stripped down forest of leafless branches, each monster clinging to a twig, together and alone. Throughout the display, the blending of empathy and invention — as ghosts are adorned with little pink hearts and wild one-eyed animals are fitted with a thoughtful eye-patch — is as striking as it is heartwarming and frequently touching. If all monsters were as sweet as these, the world would be a much kinder, funnier and more hug-filled place.

