Making music easier to learn

Musician, educator and autor Preston Bailey (COURTESY OF PRESTON BAILEY)

Preston Bailey’s credo for teaching music to children is simple — balance fun with fundamentals.

Retired five years ago after conducting school bands and teaching music to elementary and junior high students in Petaluma for 23 years — during which his students dubbed him “Conductor Dude” — Bailey has just published a book designed to drastically reduce the drudgery of achieving a key skill in music, the playing of scales on the piano.

“Keyboard Scale Fingering” presents the fingering of the twelve major scales, as well as that of all three forms of minor scales — natural, harmonic and melodic. Every scale is presented as a “picture” of fingers on keys. Musical notation is provided but not essential for practicing the scales.

“When you teach music to beginners, there is a key difference between fun and fundamentals,” Bailey said. “You’ve got to have both — this book is a piece of that puzzle. And it’s not just to learn the scales, but also the theory behind the scales.”

Bailey started planning his book long before retiring in 2015.

“When I got my degree and teaching credential, it was a requirement that you play all the scales and play them on the piano whether you were a pianist or not,” Bailey said. “Also, every school of music in a college has a piano skills class, and you must be able to play the scales.”

This got him thinking about learning scales, traditionally a tedious task for both teachers and students.

“There had to be an easier way to learn scales,” he said.

The first edition of the book was written and self-published years ago on an early word processor. He handed out copies to 20 selected teachers and 500 students.

“Most of them liked the strategy,” he said.

Basically, the book is the musical equivalent of paint-by-numbers. For every scale, there is a large, easy-to-read diagram of a section of the keyboard — 14 white keys and 10 black keys. Bailey numbers the digits of each hand “one” through “five,” the thumb being number one. Two stacked numbers on the relevant keys tell you which finger must strike the key. The top number represents the right hand, the bottom number the left.

“When you teach music to beginners, there is a key difference between fun and fundamentals,” says Preston Bailey. (Neil A. Kjos Music Company)

“Keyboard Scale Fingering” trains both hands to play scales. This is important because playing scales builds finger strength and develops “muscle memory” for playing patterns of notes. Because scale patterns are found in passages of most music, it also helps the pianist develop a sense of correct fingering for almost any piece of music.

When the student plays scales using both hands at once, their left hand can play one or more octaves below the right hand. If a key is marked either “5/1” or “4/1”, it means that at the end of the scale the student can continue on to the next octave by simply crossing the thumb under the previous finger.

Upon retirement, Bailey set himself the goal of finalizing his book and having it published by a reputable music-education publisher within five years, a goal he met almost to the day. Once he had finished the book, Bailey made a list of the publishers he would contact. At the top of the list was Neil A. Kjos Music Company in San Diego, the eventual publisher of the book.

Bailey is a multi-instrumentalist. In addition to piano, guitar, bass and sax, he plays woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. In fact, he plays so many instruments that it is easier to list the ones he doesn’t play, starting with the violin.

“Oh, I can play it, but it would take too much time to master it,” he said. Same with lead guitar. “I’m a generalist — lead guitar is a specialty.”

Bailey plays sax in the jazz band Blues 7. The band rehearses in the two-car garage that he converted when COVID-19 hit.

In addition to the jazz band, Bailey is one half of the guitar duo Keepin’ It Simple, which entertains the residents of local retirement homes. He and Gary Gruber do a mix of genres, including songs by the Beatles, Hank Williams and Willie Nelson.

“Gary sounds eerily like Willie,” Bailey said.

Born in Hollywood, Bailey started playing multiple instruments in high school and was playing professionally by age of 18. He worked for many years in clubs, recording studios, sound stages, and concert stages. As a multi-instrumentalist, he found work in many genres, including folk, funk, rock, classical, bluegrass and jazz.

“I just enjoyed playing lots of things and seeing the picture from all angles,” he said. Bailey even spent a year working for Paramount in a recording studio, just to learn how to be an engineer. This was in the days of two-inch tape and 16-track recording. The work held no appeal for him, especially as it began segueing from analog to digital production.