‘Man with a Load of Mischief’ is a treat for music lovers

Several well-known musicals have graced our local stages recently, but Spreckels Theatre Company is currently offering one far less known – although deserving of wider attention. “Man With a Load of Mischief,” written by Ben Tarver with music by John Clifton, was a hit when it opened in New York in 1966. Unfortunately, 1966 was also the year of “Mame,” “Cabaret” and “Sweet Charity,” and in the shade of those musical giants “Mischief” was almost forgotten. Now, in a welcome treat for music lovers, Spreckels Theatre Company has brought it to Sonoma County for the holidays.

Set in early 19th century England, “Man with a Load of Mischief” tells the tale of six characters, named simply as Innkeeper, Innkeeper’s Wife, Lord, Man, Lady, and Maid. After a coach accident on the road from Bath to London, the lord and his manservant and the lady and her maid are all obliged to stay at the nearby roadside inn for the night. The innkeeper and his wife are elated to have “quality” staying at their inn and hope to keep them for longer – not only because of their visions of largesse, but also because they foresee a possible romance between the lord and the lady. As things turn out, romance is not on the mind of either aristocrat, although ultimately one partnership does blossom among the four guests – to the consternation of everyone else.

Unlike Spreckels’ recent big cast production of “The Music Man,” this six-person show, directed with a clear and infectious sense of affection by Sheri Lee Miller, is performed in the 99-seat Betty Condiotti Theatre next door. It makes for a surprisingly intimate experience, at times more reminiscent of an operetta than a Broadway musical. It also offers audiences a rare opportunity to hear some very fine singers un-miked, up close and personal.

Brandy Noveh as the Lady and Petaluma’s Eileen Morris as the Innkeeper’s Wife are both experienced opera singers and it shows in some startlingly good singing, especially during moments when Noveh’s coloratura soprano takes flight. While less operatic in style, Jon Rathjen as the Lord, Michael C. Murdock as the manservant, Caitlin Waite as the maid and Craig Bainbridge as the innkeeper are all demonstrably talented vocalists. Accompanied by Music Director Janis Dunson Wilson on keyboards and Carol Vines on cello, the musical elements of this production are a treat for any music lover and well worth the price of a ticket.

‘Man with a Load of Mischief’ also has some very good show tunes that deserve to be better known. Stand-out songs that may stay with you for a while include the quartet “Romance,” “Once You’ve Had a Little Taste!” sung amusingly by Waite, Murdock’s beautifully rendered “Hulla-Baloo-Balay,” Bainbridge’s comic song “What Style!” Rathjen’s devious “Forget,” and “Any Other Day,” tenderly performed by Morris and Bainbridge. Although the show is a comedy at heart, in this production Murdock also brings some real emotional heft to his performance of “Masquerade.”

It’s not easy for actors to deliver this show’s period-specific language without sounding stilted – whether members of the upper class at that time actually sounded stilted is debatable, innumerable Jane Austen adaptations notwithstanding. Consequently, early scenes dragged a little on opening night, while characters’ motivations and plot lines were sometimes unclear. A simple but functional set (Elizabeth Bazzano, Eddy Hansen) was enhanced by effective period costumes (Elly Lichenstein) and props (Elizabeth Bazzano).

You may not have heard of “Man with a Load of Mischief,” but if you fancy a different kind of night out, it’s a good choice. Even if you don’t remember the plot, the music is a stand-out. Bring all your musical friends!