‘Man with Eight Pairs of Legs’ author speaks Friday night

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 4, 2022, 3:19PM
Updated 5 hours ago

Copperfield’s Books presents an online conversation with author Leslie Kirk Campbell, winner of the Mary McCarthy Prize in short fiction, discussing her new collection “The Man with Eight Pairs of Legs.”

The title story is about a woman whose new boyfriend, a double amputee and survivor of a mine explosion, moves in with his various sets of prosthetics.

Friday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m. Visit CopperfieldsBooks.com to register and receive the Zoom link.

NOTE: And earlier version of this item gave an incorrect time for the event. The event begins at 6 p.m.

