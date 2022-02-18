‘Marry Me’ charms with cheese

The rom-com is officially back on the big screen, baby!

Was anybody asking for it? I have no clue, but we got one anyway! Director Kat Coiro, known for directing episodes of “Modern Family,” “Shameless,” and “Dead To Me,” has crossed over into full-fledged, cheesy, early 00’s romantic comedy territory with “Marry Me,” starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez as unlikely lovers.

Thumbs Up emoji (Millennials Talk Cinema)

When pop icon Kat Valdez (J Lo) plans the world’s biggest, most spectacular wedding as a full on concert/wedding hybrid — intending to end with a splashy musical duet and an exchange of marriage vows with sexy Latin superstar Bastion (Maluma, — she does not expect to discover a video of her soon-to-be-husband cheating on her, something she sees mere seconds before exchanging those vows live onstage. As it turns out, junior high math teacher Charlie (Owen Wilson) was dragged to the concert by his best gay-teacher-friend (Sarah Silverman) and his 12-year-old daughter, and when heartbroken Kat sees Charlie holding up his friend’s sign saying “marry me,” she pulls him out of the crowd and marries him on the spot.

What proceeds is a wild ride of complete opposites in a crazy situation, which just might be exactly what the other one needs. “Marry Me” follows the classic rom-com recipe to a T, complete with cheesy exchanges like, “Make a wish,” ”I already got it,“ and deeply emotional piano music while heartbroken Charlie pathetically walks his dog while thinking about Kat.

And this rom-com doesn’t settle for having just one gay best friend comedic relief character. “Marry Me” has three!

Honestly, the best part of the movie is probably reminiscing about all the other romantic comedy classics it reminds you of, and how they always seem to have one ridiculous and quotable line like, “You had me at hello,” or “Grace has Bob’s dead wife’s heart!” or even, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

“Marry Me” might not make you laugh out loud, or happy-ugly cry — but it definitely will leave you saying, “Awww.”