Mary Stompe Retires from PEP Housing

On May 31, longtime PEP Housing Executive Director Mary Stompe will be retiring from the position she has held for for the last 19 years.

PEP Housing provides affordable housing to seniors and veterans in several counties in Northern California, including Sonoma County. During Stompe’s tenure as leader of the nonprofit organization, she has overseen the construction of 10 affordable housing communities and acquired an 11th existing facility.

Those projects include the 54-unit River City Senior Apartments project in Petaluma and the transformation of Santa Rosa’s Scottish Masonic Rite building into a 26-unit senior facility.

“We accomplished a lot over the the last 19 years,” stated Stompe in a news released issued in April, “growing our communities and increasing our resident services while serving older adults in five counties in Northern California. There have been incredible moments, like each time we give a set of keys to a resident and see the impact our housing and services make on a person’s life.”

Stompe concluded, “My time at PEP Housing has been the highlight of my professional career.” Congratulations Mary! And thank you.