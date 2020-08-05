Mary Trump’s ’Too Much’ in No. 1 for third week

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 27-August 2, 2020

For the third week running, Mary Trump’s fascinating psychological diagnosis of her uncle Donald, blended with anecdotal material ranging from the hilarious to the disturbing, is the No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma. ‘Too Much’ has been solidly entrenched at the top of the local Fiction & Nonfiction Books list since its release, and odds are good it will stay there for at least the rest of the month. In the No. 2 spot, helped by an online conversation with author Anne Hitz, is “The Lost Department Stores of San Francisco,” a historical exploration of the golden years of consumerist splendor, a time when folks dressed to the nines to go shopping in the city. In No. 3, down a tick from the previous week, is Ibram X. Kendi’s touchstone memoir/guidebook “How to be an Antiracist.”

As has been the case of more than a month now, Kendi also appears (twice) on the Bestselling Kids & Young Adults Books list, where he’s got the No. 1 and No. 2 titles, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,’ co-written with Jason Reynolds, and the picture book “Antiracist Baby,” with illustrations by Ashley Lukashevsky. In the No. 3 spot is Susanne Collins’ much-anticipated prequel to her “Hunger Games” trilogy, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Here’s the full Top 10 of both local lists.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Too Much and Never Enough,’ by Mary Trump

2. ‘The Lost Department Stores of San Francisco,’ by Anne Hitz

3. ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

4. ‘The Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead

5. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

6. ‘Intimations,’ by Zadie Smith

7. ‘The Vanishing Half,’ by Brit Bennett

8. ‘Begin Again,’ by Eddie S. Glaude

9. ‘Between the World and Me,’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates

10. ‘Ready Player One,’ by Ernest Cline

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,’ by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds

2. ‘Antiracist Baby,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

3. ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ by Susanne Collins

4. ‘The Hate U Give,’ by Angie Thomas

5. ‘The One and Only Bob,’ by Katherine Applegate

6. ‘Sulwe,’ by Lupita N’yongo

7. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Cracks the Code,’ by Mac Barnett

8. ‘Arc of a Scythe: Scythe,’ by Neal Shusterman

9. ‘Little Blue Truck's Springtime,’ from

10. ‘Jack: Too Many Jacks,’ by Mac Barnett

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)