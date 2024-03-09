For movie-lovers, this is a very big weekend.

On Sunday night, March 10, at 5 p.m., the Academy Awards will distribute gold-plated statuettes to at least three dozen people representing numerous films in 23 categories. Our Rivertown Reviewers, in the course of their regular duties, have managed to watch and review 9 of the 10 nominees for Best Motion Picture. All in all, 2023 was clearly a very good year for the movies.

So, how many have you seen?

To help you prepare your minds and memories for this Sunday’s big show, here are a few juicy quotes from each of our nine published reviews, plus one bonus mini-review from the Argus-Courier’s community editor, to fill out the full 10 nominees.

‘American Fiction’

“When the Academy Award nominees for Best Picture are announced each year, I often wonder how they ended up on that list. ‘American Fiction,’ nominated for several awards this year including Best Picture, not only deserves to be there, in my opinion, but should win. Whether you are interested in the current state of American literature or just want to have an entertaining night at the movies, I can’t recommend this enough.” -- Alexa Chipman

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

“For a film centered on a questionable fall, so much of it is controlled, deliberate, precise. Director Justine Triet masterfully guides us through the film, controlling not only what we see and hear, but when and how. ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is truly great, with captivating performances and excellent cinematography and editing. Absolutely worth a watch, and one of my favorites among this year’s Oscar nominees.” -- Amber-Rose Reed

‘Barbie’

“Visually spectacular, this tongue-in-cheek film has taken over the meme world and offers genuinely profound insights into modern society and gender equality. Five months later, I’m still humming the tune ‘I’m Just Ken’ while standing in line at the grocery store. It’s that catchy!“ -- Alexa Chipman

“I was late to the “Barbie” game and I was worried it had been over-hyped, but I loved it! From the acting to the set design, Barbie flawlessly walks a bright pink line between satire and earnestness, and it’s so fun.“ -- Amber-Rose Reed

‘The Holdovers’

“Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ is an absolute gem. I loved being instantly immersed into the ‘70's from the moment the faded and grainy pre-movie production credits started. This is a poignant coming-of-age story that deeply explores human struggles from different perspectives, with a perfect blend of humor, quiet forward drive, and emotional intimacy.” -- Anderson Templeton

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

“A gripping historical thriller co-written by Scorsese and Tim Roth, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on the similarly titled nonfiction book by David Grann, which explores the “Reign of Terror” murders of the Osage people, in Oklahoma in the 1920s. While some will be apprehensive at diving into a very long drama around devastating subject matter, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is ultimately worth the time spent. Cinematically impressive and emotionally profound, Scorcese’s haunting late-career masterpiece will, no doubt, be nominated for all of the Academy Awards.“ -- Anderson Templeton

‘Maestro’

“’Maestro’ was clearly created with a dedication to not just making a movie about an interesting life, but bringing everything that made Bernstein Bernstein to the screen, including using his music to score the film. Overall, the heart of the script is really the relationship between Bernstein and Felicia, focusing on their incredible marriage and partnership ‒ despite its ups and downs ‒ and not covering up or straying away from Bernstein's identity as a bisexual man. I definitely recommend watching it with the best sound system possible in order to bring Bernstein's legendary music to life.” -- Anderson Templeton

‘Oppenheimer’

“Labeling ‘Oppenheimer’ a mere “biopic” feels too simplistic to effectively encompass Christopher Nolan's ambitious character study of the eponymous “father of the atomic bomb.” Jaw-droppingly impressive, Nolan (“Memento,” “The Dark Knight,” “Interstellar”) crafts a dense, complex period piece that splits wide the nucleus of Oppenheimer's career, exploring a snarl of interconnected story-lines that knit together to form an evocative, visceral and disquieting tapestry of the impact the invention of the atomic bomb had on both the world and the man responsible for orchestrating its creation. It might just be Nolan's best movie to date, and it's certainly my favorite.“ -- Katie Wigglesworth

‘Past Lives’

“Fans of more independent-feeling cinema will definitely not want to miss ‘Past Lives,’ a beautiful little exploration of life and love.” -- Anderson Templeton

‘Poor Things’

“Gloriously gruesome at times, ultimately triumphant and deeply humane, “Poor Things” sews together bits of “Frankenstein” and a parade of steampunk iconography to tell the story of Bella, a reanimated corpse, and her gradual evolution from tentative child-woman to dominant and live-loving controller of her own destiny. Director Yorgos Lanthimos brings to life a wildly weird world that is often coarse and shocking, but which, through Bella’s eyes, we learn to see is just as full of wonders and rewards.“ -- David Templeton

‘The Zone of Interest’

“Unlike most films focusing on the Holocaust, ‘The Zone of Interest’ takes a new approach and simply shows the everyday life of the Höss family, who live just outside of Auschwitz concentration camp. The film’s power and horror comes from incredibly simple juxtapositions ‒ a children's pool party with plumes of black smoke rising in the distance, a father reading a bedtime story of Hansel and Gretel as the ever-present whirring of incinerators are heard in the background, and a tour of a flower garden in front of a massive wall with occasional screams and gunshots heard just beyond it. It's hard, but is an incredibly important film that should not go ignored.” -- Anderson Templeton

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10 at the new, earlier time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. For a full list of Oscar nominations, click here.