Mastering the game

Ron Feldman has been playing tournament bridge for nearly 50 years. The benefits have included travel, professional earnings, participation in world championships and many friends. Now the long-time Petaluma resident has given something back to the game — a book on how to improve one’s bidding, a crucial aspect of one of the world’s most popular card games.

In “Card Pro Bridge Bidding System,” Feldman addresses one of the keys to winning at so-called contract bridge, in which you and your partner open the game by making a “contract” to win a certain number of points. As in the simpler game of Spades, you must make an educated guess at how well you will do in the game. If you’re wrong, you’re penalized. Feldman’s book lays out strategies for reducing the guesswork.

While there are advantages to playing with the same partner over and over, the book reveals a foundation for bidding that reduces the risk of playing with new partners.

“Partners are very important in the game,” Feldman said, “but a strong player can win with a partner who is less experienced.”

Part of Feldman’s approach is recognizing that Bridge is about more than just the cards you are dealt.

“Bridge is like golf,” Feldman said. “Your score is dependent on the errors you make each round. If you can reduce your unforced errors, you can win. While there is some luck in the cards, bridge is truly a game of skill.”

Feldman insists the skills in question — mostly mathematical — are within reach of most people, young and old. He has witnessed children winning tournaments, and he himself has partnered and won with a 90-year-old player.

“It’s never too late to learn bridge — or too early,” Feldman said. “The game teaches kids good math skills and how to get along with others. The hardest thing about bridge is that it is memory-dependent but in a positive way.” Feldman believes playing it helps preserve mental acuity and possibly even staves off dementia.

Bridge retains its popularity because it is mentally stimulating and fun.

“You get to solve a problem in seven minutes,” Feldman said, referring to the timer in tournament play. “Compare that to chess.”

A new Bridge player, suggested Feldman, can become competent in 90 days.

“The ideal personality is similar to that of the person who likes crossword puzzles, only with bridge you solve problems with a partner,” he said.

Feldman credits bridge with helping save his eyesight. Playing in a world championship in Biarritz, France, in 1982, he noticed that he was making the occasional error because of misreading the cards. A checkup revealed encroaching glaucoma. Thanks to early diagnosis, he was able to take the necessary remedial steps. Because of his concern for eye health and because most bridge players in the U.S. are seniors, Feldman’s book is available in a large-type edition, a rarity among bridge books.

While growing in popularity worldwide, until recently bridge has languished in the U.S. As Feldman pointed out, Eisenhower was the last president to play the game. The internet, however, has catalyzed a huge growth in online bridge, a trend now being strengthened by the pandemic.

“A cool thing about tournament bridge is you can have fun even if you lose,” Feldman said. For one thing, after the game you can review your “hands record” and see exactly what happened. The same applies to online bridge.

“Online bridge allows the game to go on, with all the features of in-person games, including chatting and socializing,” he said. “It’s the best untapped way to have a social life during the virus.” He says the best free place to go online for an introduction to bridge is bridgebaseonline.com.

Feldman learned to play bridge in the early 1970s, while earning degrees at California State University East Bay. Working as a school counselor in Livermore, California, he spent his summers playing in bridge tournaments in the Western States and Canada.

“The money I made was on a par with what I was making as a counselor, so my wife, Linda, was supportive of my taking the plunge into being an entrepreneur,” he revealed. “From the mid-1970s through the early 1980s, I traveled around North America playing bridge.”

As a professional player, Feldman represented the United States in the World Championships of Bridge in 1982, 1986 and 1994. In the early 1980s, he was approached by the American Contract Bridge League, the sanctioning body for bridge tournaments in the United States, to organize an Association of Professional Bridge Players.

Meanwhile, Feldman was helping with hotel arrangements for tournaments.

“I shared with Linda my belief that I could use my hotel negotiation skills to provide services to other businesses and organizations,” he said. “This would allow me to get off the road.”

He founded Hotel Connections in 1984, and he and Linda moved to Petaluma in 1988. The company was successful in providing discounted hotel accommodations for individual and group travel. He sold it in 1994.

Feldman recommends that those with a new interest in bridge contact one of the local clubs, or you can try online bridge. For more information about Feldman and Card Pro Bridge Bidding System, visit Feldman’s website, cardpro.pro. The book is available from the website or on Amazon.