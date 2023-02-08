Artist Maxfield Bala’s work is well-known to Petaluma residents and many of those who pass through town, even if his name is not yet of household variety. His paintings, large and small, can be seen from one end of town to the other, from the massive “Petaluma” murals on the storage units near the Petaluma Boulevard South freeway crossover to some of the electrical boxes standing on street corners downtown.

His newest mural is currently being painted at McNear School, and it looks like it’s going to be spectacular.

It’s also of particular sentimental significance to Bala.

“I attended McNear school growing up,” he recently let us know. The current mural is made possible, he added, “thanks to a donor who made the necessary funds available to have the wall painted for students, staff, and the greater McNear community to enjoy.”

Adopting a style he’s made part of his signature, Bala’s mural depicts a hand holding a postcard-like picture featuring the spelled-out name ‘McNear,’ each letter of which is made up of smaller images celebrating the school’s sports, arts and academic programs, all in front of a giant, impressively detailed peregrine falcon.

“The mural,” said Bala, “was developed with input from students and faculty through a series of presentations with students, meetings and design rounds.”

According to Bala, the mural is currently in progress and should be completed early next week.