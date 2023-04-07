Meet Mitch and Barbara Lind, Petaluma’s Good Eggs for 2023

The Butter and Egg Days parade and festival, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, will take place on Saturday, April 22, with the theme of “There’s No Place Like Home.” The parade starts at noon in downtown Petaluma.

Per tradition, formal presentation of the title of “Good Eggs” will take place during the Butter and Egg Days opening ceremony the week before the event, on Saturday, April 15, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 4th St.

Every year, as Butter and Egg Days approaches, a group of former Good Eggs get together to select the current year’s Good Egg, who holds an honorary place during the Butter and Egg proceedings – and in Petaluma’s history forevermore. These individuals always have a strong connection to Petaluma and a dedicated track record of promoting its rich identity, river town history and varied culture.

Sometimes, this fellowship of past Good Eggs finds it necessary to name more than one Good Egg in a single year. This is one of those times.

For 2023, the honor goes to Mitch and Barbara Lind, longtime owners of Petaluma’s Lind Marine.

Formerly Morris Shell and Dredging Co., then Jerico Products – primarily processing and selling oyster shells for chicken ranches – Lind Marine is a true Petaluma legacy company, providing dredge, barge and tug services throughout the San Francisco Bay and Delta for well over 100 years.

Even more conspicuous is the Linds’ legacy of giving. Over the last 52 years, their philanthropic efforts and community involvement has become legendary, as one or both have been involved with Heritage Homes, the Petaluma Bicentennial Committee, the Mayor’s Select Committee on Historic Preservation, the Salvation Army and the Community Guild.

The Linds have raised three sons here. Mitch has served as president of the Golf & Country Club and the Kiwanis Club, and has been on the board of the Chamber of Commerce. Barbara was on the founding board of Petaluma Hospice, and has been a longtime active member of the Woman’s Club.

And then, of course, there is the Linds’ all-important connection to Santa Claus. But more on that in a moment.

It was in the middle of March that Mitch and Barbara officially received word from Marie McCusker, of the Petaluma Downtown Association, that they would be this year’s Good Eggs.

“Marie called us and said we’d been nominated for the Good Egg this year, and I said, ‘Well, OK then. Sounds good,’” Mitch recalled.

As Good Eggs, the Linds will ride in the parade, waving to an estimated 25,000 attendees.

Of course, with such a long history in town, the Linds have already appeared in the parade numerous times in the past, usually on their own Lind Marine float – traditionally a small tugboat on a trailer. They’ve won the first place prize for that float twice, in 2006 and 2007.

“We’ve seen a lot of parades, and we’ve seen a lot of Good Eggs drive by in the car, waving to the crowd,” noted Mitch. “A lot of our friends over the years have been Good Eggs. Now I guess it’s our turn.”

“Petaluma has been so much of our life,” added Barbara. “There has not been much about this town that hasn’t been terrific. Petaluma has been very good to us, and I’d like to think that we’ve been good to Petaluma.”

For a short time in the early ‘80s, Barbara helped write and produce the short-lived North Country Journal, a direct mail newspaper she worked on with the late Argus-Courier columnist Don Bennett.

“It was more fun than it was profitable,” Barbara said, “but it was all about promoting Petaluma and the people of Petaluma.”

It’s no surprise, given the Linds’ relationship with aquatic activities and commerce, that some of their most significant accomplishments have taken place on or near the Petaluma River.

“There was a time in the early ‘90s when a San Francisco developer came in and attempted to buy up the land we were operating on along the river,” Barbara recalled. “It would have put us out of business, the oyster shell business. We were as terrified at that point as we’d ever been. But I remember, because it was also the day we buried my mother, that our friends got together at City Hall and told the City Council that this company was not going to put us out of business, that we were going to stay, and the City Council voted unanimously to keep us there.”

Two years later, they bought that property, and additional acreage adjacent to it, and expanded their business. Today, much of that property has been set aside to create the recently opened Petaluma River Park on the McNear Peninsula.

In 1996, on their own dime, the Linds went to Washington, D.C. to advocate for Petaluma, and as part of that effort, Barbara spoke before the House of Representatives.

“We took it on ourselves to go to Washington and tell them about Petaluma and that the town needed the money to dredge the river,” she said. “It was a terrific experience, because we were able to present Petaluma to all these seated senators. Vic Fazio was one of the members there and said, ‘Oh, Petaluma! That’s the Chicken and Egg capital!’ And we said yes, it was. And Sonny Bono was there, too. He didn’t have much to say. ‘Hi, guys! I’m Sonny Bono.’ But it was quite an experience.”

As Mitch recalls it, Barbara, who was one of many people asking for assistance during the session, thoroughly charmed the senators.

“Most of the people there that day, from various ports or entities, were allowed to talk about whatever they needed for about two minutes,” he said. “And Barbara ended up talking for about 10 minutes. They kept asking questions about Petaluma, and the guy she was talking about, Fazio, it turns out he used to raise chickens, so he knew all about oyster shell.”

But perhaps the Linds’ most well-known contribution to Petaluma is their seasonal ferrying of Santa Claus, often with Mrs. Claus at his side, to the Turning Basin for St. Nick’s annual arrival downtown.

“For 37 years, I’ve been doing that, bringing Santa Clause in on the boat,” said Mitch. “Except for the COVID year – the only time we’ve missed it – we’ve done that every year, and we always have a good time. Bringing Santa to town is one of our favorite things to do.”