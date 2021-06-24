Meet Petaluma Arts Center’s new executive director

When Carin Jacobs was appointed last month as executive director of the Petaluma Arts Center it was, to a degree, a dream come true.

“I had always fantasized about a day job in the arts,” she said.

With a master’s degree in museum studies from John F. Kennedy University, over 20 years in the arts administration field and a love of her adopted hometown of Petaluma — along with having volunteered at the center since moving to Petaluma eight years ago — Jacobs feels she’s a natural for the job.

Jacobs’ connection to the Petaluma Arts Center began after taking a job at Sonoma State University as the director of lifelong learning, relocating here from Alameda for the position. While Jacobs was excited to finally be part of the North Bay, which she had been in love with for years, she felt that she also needed access to a more creative field.

As a volunteer, she has led the nonprofit’s popular “Idea Lounge” series, curated the “Tidal Response” exhibit and spearheaded efforts for more of what she calls “off-the-wall, into-the-community” art. She has also served on the museum’s board of directors.

“I was feeding my soul with The Petaluma Arts Center,” she said of her volunteer days, adding that she looks forward to building off the strength the board demonstrated in keeping the center alive and relevant during the pandemic.

“Carin brings her experience, wisdom, and vision to help lead us forward as we continue to define the (art center) as Petaluma’s artistic and cultural hub, and as we continue our mission of building our community’s creative capacity,” the center’s president, Drake Cunningham, said in a statement. “Carin joins our team of dedicated staff, volunteers, and board members to lead us into a promising future of artistic expression and exploration.”

As executive director, Jacobs — who has served on boards of the Western Museums Association and the Museum of Sonoma County — said she is hoping to answer the question: “How do we highlight that a community with an arts center is better than one without?”

She believes the answer lies in the blurring of lines between the gallery and the public, and the integration of different aspects of the community into the more ‘traditional’ art institution.

“The most surprising things come out of juxtaposing people and ideas together that wouldn’t necessarily come together on their own,” she mused.

In this light, Jacobs wants the arts center to not only be a bridge between traditional artists and those who use art in their work (architects, graphic designers, craftsmen, etc.), but also a bridge between the various communities within Petaluma.

“Petaluma is a great and intimate community,” she said, explaining that she would like the arts center to help connect the east and west sides of town, in addition to bringing generations together in new ways. As a Petaluman, Jacobs believes it is important to bridge existing gaps and allow the arts center to speak to and for everyone. This can be accomplished, she feels, by finding a balance between fine art and community activism/involvement.

“Everyone,” said Jacobs, “needs to be able to find something that they relate to.”

As part of her strategy, Jacobs is dedicated to reaching out to other Petaluma nonprofits. She wonders aloud what the Petaluma Arts Center, Friends of the Petaluma River or the Polly Klaas Foundation could accomplish if they worked together.

“The arts are both informed by and help shape our unique sense of place, and there are so many community partners to help us dig deeper into that idea,” she said.

Jacobs points out that some of the center’s most successful exhibits have happened outside the gallery walls, and may not have been the sort of exhibit people would necessarily expect from a community arts center. Their most successful event over the last eight years was the Burning Man exhibit titled “From Petaluma to the Playa,” an immersive art show curated by Freddy Hahne in January 2020. She notes that exhibits like that are valuable, even if some people have a less than favorable view of the art itself.

“Anything that gets people talking about art,” she said. “Especially people that never had any reason to think they had an opinion about art.”

Overall, Jacobs is excited that arts centers have the power to be generative instead of just preservative, the way many museums are.

“Community Arts Centers are like labs,” she said, noting that they have the ability to put different ingredients together and come up with something wholly new and, she adds, possibly amazing. “I see great potential for (Petaluma Arts Center) to serve as a creative catalyst and a connector between geographies and generations, as well as between art and life. This new role is the perfect culmination of so many threads for me. It feels like coming home.”