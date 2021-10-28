Meet the adventurer who breathed life back into downtown Petaluma

Harlan Osborne

Have you ever wondered what you’ll be doing on your 90th birthday? Age-defying and young at heart Skip Sommer, who’ll reach that magical milestone Nov. 2, plans to go horseback riding along the Sonoma County coast.

If that sounds ambitious, you should know that his life story is one of ambition and adventure.

The highlights of Skip Sommer’s colorful and opportunistic journey — career choices, quest for community enrichment and ability to reinvent himself — reveal a man who enthusiastically embraces challenging opportunities.

In Petaluma, Sommer is best known as the historic preservationist who turned the run-down G.P. McNear feed mill into a vibrant downtown destination of shops and restaurants called the Great Petaluma Mill, who saved the demolition-destined Brainerd Jones-designed Burns-Farrell house, relocating it to the Turning Basin and converting it into a restaurant; and who transplanted the historic Pometta house, also slated for razing, to the west side of the Turning Basin.

Multi-faceted and charismatic, he’s a member of Heritage Homes of Petaluma, a former board member of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, a history columnist for the Argus-Courier and a Good Egg.

Long before arriving in Petaluma, Sommer was a stagestruck, aspiring actor who studied theater in college and pursued a career in show business by modeling clothing for Roos-Atkins and Abercrombie & Fitch catalogs. He acted in television commercials and Off Broadway plays and traveled with an educational General Motors stage show.

“I was born Nov. 2, 1931, in the college town of Ann Arbor, Michigan, where my father, Ralph F. Sommer was a dental surgeon and my mother, Margaret, was his hygienist,” Skip said. “My father is known as one of the pioneers in the development of endodontics, the treatment of root canal infections. He invented the root canal operation and was a faculty member at the University of Michigan.”

In summertime, the family packed up their five horses and traveled 300 miles to Mackinac Island, where Dr. Sommer maintained his practice and his son Ralph, nicknamed Skip, worked as a caddy at the Grand Hotel golf course. When he was 15, Skip took the reins as a horse-drawn carriage driver on the resort island where motor-driven vehicles are prohibited.

“I got my first pony when I was three,” he said. “I’ve always loved horses. I became an expert rider and barrel racer. In high school and at Michigan State University, where I graduated from with a degree in hotel and restaurant management, I was very active in theater.”

After college, Sommer went to New York City and auditioned for the Actors Studio, but was ultimately not accepted.

“I performed in a few Off Broadway plays and acted in a few commercials,” he explained, ”but I never made it big.”

His acting talent did, however, offer him the opportunity to travel as a cast member in General Motors Parade of Progress, a caravan of specially fitted buses that made stops in cities throughout the country touting the latest advances in science, engineering and education.

“We were roustabouts, 28 guys who drove the buses, set up the big tent, dressed in uniforms and gave presentations on the latest innovations,” he said. “My lectures were on space travel and Allison jet engines. We crossed the country giving performances six days a week.”

“One of the cities the troupe visited was San Francisco.

“On my day off, I went to Sausalito,” he recalled. “I said to myself, someday I’m coming back here. I fell in love with Sausalito.”

When the GM show broke up, he landed a job selling IBM products, such as the Selectric typewriter.

“I was sent to San Francisco and lived in Sausalito for 11 years before moving to Portland, Oregon, as a sales manager,” said Sommer. “I had married and fathered a son. I became bored. I wanted more adventure. I loved sailing.”

Earlier in his life, he’d crewed on racing sailboats, so Sommer decided to go to the Bahamas and start a charter business.

“I ran a 43-foot trimaran ketch for about a year-and-a-half but found it tough for my young son,” he said.

Back in the Bay Area, he ventured into the hospitality field in Marin County, where he transformed a Victorian mansion in Larkspur into The Lark Creek Inn, an Edwardian-themed restaurant. He then turned a San Anselmo meat market into the Old West Arcade.

His next destination was Petaluma, where with proper backing and the support of Mayor Helen Putnam — who wanted to revitalize the town — Sommer tackled the complete restoration of the G.P. McNear Mill owned by Golden Eagle Milling Co. Before that could begin, it needed upgrading, a $275,000 project of concrete and steel girder reinforcement that became the city’s first seismic retrofit.

Powered by Skip’s enthusiasm and creativity, the Great Petaluma Mill, a collection of eclectic shops and the popular Steamer Gold Restaurant, opened October 15, 1976, and became an instant landmark.

“In 1979,” he went on, “Helen Putnam called and said, ‘Have I got a deal for you,’” he remembers. “She mentioned that the Burns-Farrell House, at the corner of Wilson Street and East Washington Street, was slated for demolition and that I could have it for $1. Before relocating it to the turning basin, we found an 1871 grant deed for John Burns and signed by Ulysses S. Grant for land on Sonoma Mountain.”

Not long after, Sommer was contacted about moving the Pometta house from 108 Petaluma Blvd. South to C Street near the turning basin. The house had been purchased from the Wickersham estate in 1900 by Domenico and Deborah Pometta.

Sommer then became an auctioneer before turning to selling commercial and residential properties for Golden Land Realty. In 2011 he sold the historic Denman Estate to Ulysses Torossa, then helped Torossa remodel the property before retiring in 2013.

He’s spent the last 27 years enjoying life with artist JoAnne Tepper, whom he describes as “the love of my life.” They walk about 6 miles a week and during the pandemic have played more than 400 games of Scrabble.

“I’ve always been intrigued by history,” said the affable, soon-to-be nonagenarian, who began writing his history column for the Petaluma Post in 1987 and became an Argus-Courier columnist five years ago. “If I didn’t have my writing, I wouldn’t know what to do.”

If his selection as Petaluma’s Good Egg in 1985 was his Oscar-winning role, then Tuesday, Nov. 2, proclaimed by Mayor Teresa Barrett as Skip Sommer Day, can be considered his life achievement award.

Happy Birthday Skip!

