“Petaluma was a lot smaller when I first moved here,” recalled Bob Phelps, known to kids in his neighborhood as “Grandpa Bob.” “It was a lot easier to get around and you could get to the downtown on weekends, “but it’s always been a friendly town, still with a small-town feel.”

Phelps, a retired telecommunications specialist and part-time stained glass artist, was raised in the Arcata/Eureka area, but by adulthood had moved to Union City. He settled in Petaluma in 2000, where “Grandpa Bob” is not his only local nickname.

Ever since the pandemic, he is also known as the “Ladybug guy.”

“During the shutdown, I’d open my garage to work on my stained glass, and I began making little creatures on magnets to leave out for people to find,” he explained. “I hoped that people would find joy when they found my stained-glass tiny creatures. I called it the ‘Bob Walk’ when I left the ladybugs and other creations. Soon, the kids began asking to take the little things to leave all over town.”

The little stained-glass creations have, in fact, found their way all over Petaluma ‒ on benches, lamp posts, stop signs, almost everywhere there was metal to place the magnetized pieces of tiny art. When asked where he learned the craft of making stained glass, Phelps became conspicuously giddy with enthusiasm, clearly enjoying talking about the craft.

“I was in the United States Marines, and my military operational specialty was Radar Relay Radio Repair,” he said. “I did that for several years, which ultimately led to my civilian career. When I got out of the service, I decided to use my VA bill to go get a college education. I found that I had extra credits to fulfill, so I enrolled in a stained-glass class. I was really taken by the art and complexity of making stained glass, and I’ve been making it ever since.”

Retired now, Phelps can finally concentrate on just doing fun hobby things.

“I wake up, and I can come into the garage and work on my glass,” he said. “One of my favorite projects was helping out one of the teachers at a local school. The teacher asked me to make tiny glass Bumble Bee magnets to help track student’s progress in their book reading. The kids got so excited about their bees scaling up the chart based on how many books they read, it turned into a big competition. I’m a big proponent of reading books. It’s very important.”

Phelps uses his skill in glass making to all manner of objects ‒ jewelry boxes, large panels, large animals. His favorite large-scale creation was a cut and leaded panel of a Lighthouse on a Seacliff, which he made for a charity auction.

But Phelps’ favorite pastime is making those miniature creatures for his neighborhood kids to place around town.

“When the kids come around, I always have cold bottles of water for them and chocolate coins,” he said. “A lot of them have become interested in working on glass, and they give me their ideas for a glass object and I help them make it. A lot of the kids are very interested in learning more about the little glass creatures they’d been finding on their walks.”

Sharing this information seemed to jog a memory from Phelps.

“You know when I said Petaluma still has the small-town feel?” he asked. “Working with the kids and introducing them to a new art is kind of like when I go into Rex’s Hardware. I go in with an idea, and they’ll help me with getting all the right tools and the know-how to make it. They know me by name. If I go into a coffee shop in town, they know me. When I give my art to the community, I feel like I’m giving back to the community that gives to me.”