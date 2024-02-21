Meet the man behind Dandy Sandos’ dandy sandwiches

“I’d like a Gaucho, extra bacon, havarti instead of pepper jack, heavy on the house garlic sauce, on a wheat roll please.”

Such are the orders that ring out every day at Dandy Sandos, a busy sandwich shop in the quieter end of town, not far from other east side Petaluma mainstays like Pub Republic and Lily Kai.

“Originally, I’m from Gilroy” says shop owner Daniel Bryson, who came to the area in 2002 to attend Sonoma State University.

“When I first got to Sonoma County, I was really glad to see it was similar to Gilroy in so many ways. I lived in small towns when I got here, and both were close to the coast or the mountains. It immediately felt like home.”

Bryson was working towards a computer sciences degree at SSU, but “It was pretty tough, balancing school and life. Eventually I gave up, but I did return and I got an associate’s degree at Santa Rosa Junior College in mathematics. I’ve always loved numbers.”

Being good with numbers helps as a small business owner, but Bryson’s first job in the local sandwich shop was for other owners: Paul and Krista Gawronski, the community-minded owners of Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop, as it was then called.

“Paul and Krista were great people to work for, very family oriented and friendly. I worked for them from June 2006 to 2018.”

After that he took a detour during the pandemic and worked for an auto body shop. “It was a fun job,” he says, “but at a point, it got way too stressful.”

Then in 2021, the Gawronskis, ready to retire, approached Bryson to ask if he’d be interested in taking over the same good old sandwich shop where he’d worked for so many years.

“I jumped at the opportunity,” he says, adding that “The way the previous owners had negotiated the contract with the former franchiser, this location was free to do as it wished. They gave me the opportunity to go ‘chain’ or stay locally focused. I chose the latter.”

By doing so, Bryson was able to keep the homey sandwich shop vibes, emphasizing its local roots over franchise blandness. He also gave it a cool name.

“And so Dandy Sandos came to be,” he says, “with sandwiches named after local high school team mascots.” Those include the aforementioned Gaucho, the Mustang (hot chicken breast, melted provolone and cranberry sauce) the Trojan (turkey, salami, ham and American cheese) and the Panther (hot pastrami, avocado, cream cheese and Dandy sauce). All sandwiches are priced in the $11-$14 range and can be ordered via Petaluma Food Taxi for those wanting delivery.

The locality of the sandwich names goes right along with Bryson’s hands-on approach to running a small local business.

“One of the things that I do is I really try to be in the store all the time, so my customers know my face, I greet them personally, and I use quality products in my sandwiches,” he says. “Luckily, most of my employees have been with us from the start, so they all know what to do, how to run a real family-friendly restaurant that is locally oriented.”

“My customers are like family,” he adds. “When we changed names to the current one, it took people a while to realize we were still the same place, but in that way, I could continue to serve Petaluma in the same way.”

All in all, life is good at Dandy Sandos. And Bryson enjoys being in the quieter end of town.

“Petaluma has changed quite a bit since I got here, but I really like the east side. I love raising my family here, it’s still a lot quieter than the other side of town and it doesn’t take forever to get around. But I will always love and support all the local schools and the people of Petaluma.”