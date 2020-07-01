Subscribe

Meet the masked servers working through coronavirus

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 1, 2020, 10:48AM
Like many, restaurant servers have struggled since COVID-19 changed our way of life. After being out of work for weeks, a small portion of Petaluma’s servers are back in action, donning fresh masks and gloves, for a very new way of doing business.

The challenges facing local restaurants have varied, depending on their business model. Those used to running a healthy take-out business, like pizza joints, saw less interruption in business than the restaurants that rely on dine-in business. Many also draw a large portion of its thin profit margins from alcohol sales.

In an unusually quick and sympathetic move, Alcohol Beverage Control allowed restaurants to sell alcohol to-go early on, so long as it was sealed and was purchased with food.

Then restrictions were loosened, allowing outdoor dining, and later indoor but socially-distant dining. This meant far fewer tables than the normal capacity. Those that did not already have outdoor dining scrambled to expand seating into parking lots or borrowed city sidewalks.

Re-staffing has proved challenging for some. Some servers have found they make more in unemployment. Some would prefer not to be on the frontlines of a pandemic, particularly when the number of cases are spiking. Others know that far fewer customers means fewer tips. Some have moved away from the high cost of living. Some chose to pursue alternate career paths that offer less volatility.

For those who choose to stay in the industry they love, the new normal often puts them between a rock and a hard place. In addition to pleasing customers, they now have to enforce rules in a time of uncertainty.

Gov. Gavin Newsome said this week another shelter-in-place order could be in the cards if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Our local restaurants are doing their part to keep cases low, with new health and safety practices. But they need the cooperation of customers, and that hasn’t always been easy. Too many diners act as if the re-opening means the threat is over, which is far from true.

For those of us who are more accustomed to ordering food than serving it, seeing things through a server’s eyes can teach us valuable lessons and help smooth whatever additional transition my be required for restaurant dining.

In speaking with dozens of servers around Petaluma I found many similar stories and experiences. They maintain a positive attitude but could use our help to make their jobs easier. Simply abiding by the mask rules would make a huge difference and show our appreciation.

Here, three Petaluma servers answer some more in depth questions, giving us a look behind the curtain of what frontline restaurant workers experience during COVID-19.

Petaluma, CA, USA, Saturday, June 06, 2020._At Cucina Paradiso, a restaurant in downtown Petaluma, tables were placed along the riverfront for outdoor dining. Dennis and Karen Stephenson took a selfie as they celebrated their 28th anniversary by finally going out to eat at one of their favorite restaurants. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Tracy Emerson grew up in Marin and San Francisco but has proudly called Petaluma her home since 2008. She has been in the restaurant business for 30 years, all the while raising her sons as a single mother. Her employer Cucina Paradiso remained opened for take-out but staff was cut, which meant laying Tracy off temporarily. When outdoor dining was allowed in late May, Cucina brought a real Italian feel by offering riverside seating along Water Street.

Special roll at Sake 107 in Petaluma. (HEATHER IRWIN/ PD)
The mixture of Petaluma warmth and Japanese class that greets diners at Sake 107 is thanks in large part to hostess, server and dessert-maker Ayako Masuda. Born in Japan, Ayako has been a full-time server here in Petaluma since Sake 107 opened. Ayako has worked consistently as chef/owner Eiji Ando’s right-hand woman.

Piri piri chicken street tacos with Portuguese fire-grilled chicken thighs, arugula, piri piri sauce and goat cheese from the Butcher Crown Roadhouse in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Although Laura Porter (no relation) has a decade of serving experience under her belt, it had been nearly five years since she last served when she clocked into Butcher Crown Roadhouse for her first shift. Laura was born and raised in Petaluma where she currently lives with her boyfriend and his daughter. She is a preschool teacher and prior to SIP picked up a serving position one night a week at Butcher Crown simply to earn some extra cash. After just two shifts, Shelter in Place was ordered, and within days, Laura was laid off from teaching when schools closed. Serving became her full-time job.

On Unemployment

Nearly every laid off restaurant workers, from servers to line cooks to dishwashers, said they made more money on unemployment. Although paychecks had changed slightly at the beginning the year, thanks to a rise in minimum wage, even that was outpaced by the enhanced unemployment offering put in place for the pandemic. Some of the older servers said they enjoyed the time off to rest their feet and work out some of their aches and pains, but by and large, all were eager to get back to work, although the enthusiasm was tempered by health concerns.

“I was getting very tired of staying at home and I missed working,” admitted Tracy. “But I had become so accustomed to being vigilant about safety that just jumping back into the restaurant scene made me nervous. Going back to work was both stressful and exciting.”

Many who stayed on part-time were not eligible for unemployment and had to choose between working or staying home. For a few lucky workers, employers helped supplement the income.

Sake 107’s landlord, the Odd Fellows, gave them a break on rent, which allowed chef/owner Eiji Ando to offer staff more shifts. “Those folks are the ones who work hardest and are supporting their family here and, in their country,” said Eiji. “My biggest concern was those guys.”

The time off has given others a chance to reevaluate some things. After working full-time without health or retirement benefits, some local servers voiced an interest in exploring alternate career options once things settle down.

On Masks

Most servers report that they have had a few run-ins with customers who insist on violating the mask ordinance. Policing others’ behavior, for the safety of all, is new to most servers.

One server reported someone showing up for pick-up without a mask on, proclaiming, “I don’t have corona, so I don’t need a mask.”

Another had to politely tell someone that they were not allowed in the building without a mask only to have that patron ask the owner if the server was new because “obviously she doesn’t know who I am.”

“Some days I feel like the mask police, but I have found kind ways of being direct,” says Laura. “We have had to give some gentle reminders that masks are required while being seated or walking to the restroom, but patrons have been complying for the most part. What it all really boils down to is it is the law right now. I don't make the rules. We have all been very diligent about following all of the rules to help play our part in flattening the curve. Not only is everyone's health on the line if someone is not following the rules, but also our jobs and the restaurant. It seems like everyone is trying hard to do the right thing.”

One server told of a friendly couple who was excited to be dining out but had forgotten masks. They scavenged their child’s day bag, cobbling together what they could. “Mom was wearing a child’s bathing suit around her face while dad tied his daughter’s romper around his.”

Are you nervous about health and wellness during the current crisis?

“I have been nervous about both contracting the coronavirus and accidentally spreading it,” admits Laura. “I really do not want to unknowingly give it to anyone whether they are my family members or customers. I have been very conscious this whole time about wearing my mask, staying home, keeping my hands extra clean, and following all of the rules. Knowing that if I can take these small steps and prevent even just one person from getting sick, I am good with that. Since day one, our small staff has been basically quarantined together. I would never want anything to happen to jeopardize their health or put the restaurant at risk of closing due to an employee contracting it.”

Ayako says, “Honestly, yes. Thinking about how many people would get affected by myself or any of the family members getting sick, especially my whole family working in the food industry but at different companies, it sure makes me nervous. But I am very careful and try my best not to get sick at work and outside work as well.”

Tracy adds, “I try to keep myself safe by assuming that the virus is ever present and acting accordingly.”

How have the tips been?

“We have a lot of customers who have been very generous with their tipping, even on takeout,” says Laura. “Tips have generally been good and a few have been extremely generous,” adds Tracy. “All in all, Petaluma patrons are the best around. I feel very lucky to live and work here!”

Does it seem to be mostly "business as usual," or is it a new world for you?

Tracy says, “There are many new protocols in place for health and safety. Disposable paper menus, salt and pepper packets, stringent cleaning and more hand sanitizer than I imagined was possible.”

Ayako says, “Making sure everything is sanitized properly while busy and multitasking is a challenge but I feel like we have a good routine. Answering the phone is so time consuming when we are busy.”

Laura says, “It is definitely a new world! It feels like the county/state orders are constantly changing. Right now I am the busser, hostess, server, phone operator and takeout person all in one while still following all of the health and safety protocols. There is a lot to think about and extra steps to take with sanitizing the restaurant and keeping myself and the customers safe. Business has been very unpredictable too. We will be twiddling our thumbs for over an hour and then get totally slammed within a few minutes some nights.”

How have customers been?

“Our customers have been so nice, patience and generous,” says Tracy. “I love the people in Petaluma.”

Ayako says, “People are very excited to be eating out again. Most are happy, patient and compliant with the new health and safety regulations, which certainly makes our jobs less stressful.”

Laura says, “Customers have been very friendly overall and seem happy to be eating out. Many have expressed to me that it was their first time dining out and were so thankful that we are open. We had a customer the other night order additional food and beverages because they were enjoying being out of the house so much.”

What should diners know and what are the most important thing they can do to help?

“Please wear masks when you talk to your server,” says Ayako. “We work with a lot of risk and if one of us gets sick, it will affect so many people.

Whether it is takeout or dine-in, thank you for supporting local restaurants like ours. That’s the only way restaurants can make income to survive.”

Laura adds, “The restaurant staff is taking every step they can to ensure your safety. Please be patient.”

Tracy says, “These regulations have been put in place to protect the patrons, the staff, the restaurant, and our community. My coworkers and I work extremely hard to pay our bills and it is very disrespectful for people to not be mindful of our safety.”

“There is a lot more for us to do behind the scenes to keep everyone safe, including more than twice as much walking, daily set up and dismantling of the large patio, and cleaning measures, so things take a bit longer than usual,” Tracy continues. “I usually thank our patrons ahead of time for their patience, to let them know we are all working together for the common good of our community.”

