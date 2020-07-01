Meet the masked servers working through coronavirus

Like many, restaurant servers have struggled since COVID-19 changed our way of life. After being out of work for weeks, a small portion of Petaluma’s servers are back in action, donning fresh masks and gloves, for a very new way of doing business.

The challenges facing local restaurants have varied, depending on their business model. Those used to running a healthy take-out business, like pizza joints, saw less interruption in business than the restaurants that rely on dine-in business. Many also draw a large portion of its thin profit margins from alcohol sales.

In an unusually quick and sympathetic move, Alcohol Beverage Control allowed restaurants to sell alcohol to-go early on, so long as it was sealed and was purchased with food.

Then restrictions were loosened, allowing outdoor dining, and later indoor but socially-distant dining. This meant far fewer tables than the normal capacity. Those that did not already have outdoor dining scrambled to expand seating into parking lots or borrowed city sidewalks.

Re-staffing has proved challenging for some. Some servers have found they make more in unemployment. Some would prefer not to be on the frontlines of a pandemic, particularly when the number of cases are spiking. Others know that far fewer customers means fewer tips. Some have moved away from the high cost of living. Some chose to pursue alternate career paths that offer less volatility.

For those who choose to stay in the industry they love, the new normal often puts them between a rock and a hard place. In addition to pleasing customers, they now have to enforce rules in a time of uncertainty.

Gov. Gavin Newsome said this week another shelter-in-place order could be in the cards if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Our local restaurants are doing their part to keep cases low, with new health and safety practices. But they need the cooperation of customers, and that hasn’t always been easy. Too many diners act as if the re-opening means the threat is over, which is far from true.

For those of us who are more accustomed to ordering food than serving it, seeing things through a server’s eyes can teach us valuable lessons and help smooth whatever additional transition my be required for restaurant dining.

In speaking with dozens of servers around Petaluma I found many similar stories and experiences. They maintain a positive attitude but could use our help to make their jobs easier. Simply abiding by the mask rules would make a huge difference and show our appreciation.

Here, three Petaluma servers answer some more in depth questions, giving us a look behind the curtain of what frontline restaurant workers experience during COVID-19.

Petaluma, CA, USA, Saturday, June 06, 2020._At Cucina Paradiso, a restaurant in downtown Petaluma, tables were placed along the riverfront for outdoor dining. Dennis and Karen Stephenson took a selfie as they celebrated their 28th anniversary by finally going out to eat at one of their favorite restaurants. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Tracy Emerson grew up in Marin and San Francisco but has proudly called Petaluma her home since 2008. She has been in the restaurant business for 30 years, all the while raising her sons as a single mother. Her employer Cucina Paradiso remained opened for take-out but staff was cut, which meant laying Tracy off temporarily. When outdoor dining was allowed in late May, Cucina brought a real Italian feel by offering riverside seating along Water Street.

Special roll at Sake 107 in Petaluma. (HEATHER IRWIN/ PD)

The mixture of Petaluma warmth and Japanese class that greets diners at Sake 107 is thanks in large part to hostess, server and dessert-maker Ayako Masuda. Born in Japan, Ayako has been a full-time server here in Petaluma since Sake 107 opened. Ayako has worked consistently as chef/owner Eiji Ando’s right-hand woman.

Piri piri chicken street tacos with Portuguese fire-grilled chicken thighs, arugula, piri piri sauce and goat cheese from the Butcher Crown Roadhouse in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Although Laura Porter (no relation) has a decade of serving experience under her belt, it had been nearly five years since she last served when she clocked into Butcher Crown Roadhouse for her first shift. Laura was born and raised in Petaluma where she currently lives with her boyfriend and his daughter. She is a preschool teacher and prior to SIP picked up a serving position one night a week at Butcher Crown simply to earn some extra cash. After just two shifts, Shelter in Place was ordered, and within days, Laura was laid off from teaching when schools closed. Serving became her full-time job.