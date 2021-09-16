Meet the Petaluma man planning to ride 500 miles to fight childhood cancer

For more information on the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, and to contribute to Gwenael Lomenech’s challenge, visit Greatcyclechallenge.com . The challenges lasts through the end of September, but contributions will be accepted through the end of the year.

Last year, almost on a whim, Petaluma cyclist Gwenael Lomenech road more than 500 miles to help fight childhood cancer.

It was the Great Cycle Challenge, and he ultimately raised more than $4,000 for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

This year, he’ll once again work to hit 500 miles in September to reach an expanded goal of raising $5,000. Adding the 79 miles he rode last weekend, Lomenech has so far ridden nearly 280 miles.

“Last time, I finished at No. 1 locally,” Lomenech said Monday morning. “So this year I'm participating as what they call the GCC Champion for Santa Rosa Chapter. My $5,000, 500-mile goal this year might be a little high, but I did well last time and I think I’m going to make it.”

Originally from France, Lomenech has lived in California for the last 20 years, and in Petaluma for the last three. A customer support specialist for Autodesk, Lomenech and his wife lived in San Francisco before relocating to Sonoma County and buying a house here. One of the best parts of living in Petaluma for Lomenech? There are plenty of great places to ride to on a bright sunny day.

“I did some cycling when I was in France, but not so much,” he explained. “It was when I was in San Francisco I got into it, when one of my good friends who was into biking encouraged me to ride with him. At first I just rode around the city, but then I wanted to visit the outskirts, so I started going with him on longer rides, and the more we did that, the more I realized I didn’t have the right equipment.”

Until then, Lomenech did not consider himself a serious cyclist, but once he upgraded to a new bicycle designed for long distances, with all the accompanying road-riding accouterments, he found that his relationship to biking had shifted into a higher gear.

“That’s when it all really started,” he said. “I began to go on longer and longer rides. Across the bridge and down to Stinson Beach or out to Tiburon. I started to really like it, and I’ve been doing it for 15 years now.”

“The big reason I did the challenge last year was to just have something to do that would get me out of the house,” he said. “Every time I go riding, it’s something that clears my mind. It refreshes me after a week of work. But last year during COVID, I was not going riding so much, at first, not for many months. Then I got tired of being at home all the time, and I remembered the Great Cycle Challenge, which I almost did the year before. I thought, ‘Maybe this will push me to go outside more, and I will do something good my raising money for those kids.”

The Children’s Cancer Research Fund is a national nonprofit founded to raise money for research into childhood cancer, with the goal of finding a cure, and to discover better treatment options for children. According to the organization’s website, it receives 4% of its budget from federal sources. Since being established in 1981, the nonprofit has contributed more than $200 million to research, support programs for children and families, and has funded education and awareness outreach.

“When I was young, like a teenager, I had a big group of friends, and one of my best friends lost his sister to cancer,” Lomenech said. “She was 10 or 11 years old. My aunt just passed away from cancer. Last year, it was my wife’s best friend who died from cancer. Cancer is just always here, it touches all of us. So doing this sport that I love, and doing it for this organization, has been a very big motivation.”

The way the challenge works, Lomenech explained, is that participants first pick how many miles they want to ride in September.

“And then you decide how much money you are trying to get people to donate,” he said. “We use the challenge to start conversations with friends and family, or people we work with, to raise awareness and to ask for donations through our websites.”

Lomenech has a dedicated page on the Great Cycle Challenge site, with updated information about how many miles he’s ridden, where those rides took place, and how much money has been raised.

“For me, I just tell everyone I know what I am doing,” he said. “And people are interested in it, and then they decided to help.”

Last year, once he decided to attempt the challenge, Lomenech began to train hard beginning in July. This year, he admits he’s not quite as prepared as last time, and said the 79 mile ride he took on Sept. 11 was definitely a workout.

“It kicked my butt,” he said with a laugh. “I need to do more big rides. I’m going to do some small ones, three or four of them after work this week, and then another long ride this Saturday. If I keep that up, I think I should be good for hitting 500 miles by the end of September.”