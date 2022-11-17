EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the tenth in a series profiling vendors at Petaluma’s farmers markets, from the growers and sellers of produce to craftspeople and other artists.

“I killed plants,” said Diane Sterling, 53, laughing infectiously. Her horticultural crime spree ended as the pandemic began, in the spring of 2020. “We bought a house,” she went on, “and I wanted to fill it with plants.”

Sterling’s first plant success was a peace lily – know to botanists as the species spathiphyllum from the genus monocotyledonous – and after that, she just kept going.

“I kind of went crazy,” she said. “I got more and more into plants.”

YouTube videos became her best friends, and now, she has more than just a house full of healthy, thriving plants. Her husband Kevin has built her a backyard greenhouse for succulents and cacti.

Not only did she succeed, she and her daughter Sydney Nielsen laughingly acknowledge they can now be considered Crazy Plant Ladies. They have a booth, Ladybirds: Flora and Adornments, at Petaluma’s Tuesday farmers market. In addition, they sell at Cotati’s seasonal farmers market, June through September. Also, if all goes as they hope, the duo will open a bricks-and-mortar shop in downtown Cotati in October.

The name Ladybirds goes back a long way for the two of them. (Grammar note: ladybug and ladybird both refer to the same insect, the coccinellidae beetle. Ladybug is more common in the United States, ladybird in Great Britain.)

“I’ve always had a thing for ladybugs,” Nielsen said.

When she was young, she went on, “draw me a ladybug” became a shared phrase between mother and daughter. Her sense of adventure, when it comes to botanical discoveries, is carried out in the business she’s creating.

“We try to carry plants you don’t necessarily find at big box stores, so people can get something unique,” Sterling said.

Nielsen, 26, said that many of the plants they offer aren’t fussy. Greenery such as snake plants (sansevieria) and ZZ plants (zamioculcas zamiifolia) are good for those discovering the joy of plant parenthood. For those plants, Sterling said, “I tell people if they’re watering more often than they’re making their mortgage payment, it’s too much.”

Not all plants are as easygoing as the snake and ZZ gang, but Sterling and Nielsen are knowledgeable and will tell you how to care for the plants you can’t resist buying.

In addition to plants, they offer secondhand items, “Home décor to go with the plants,” Nielsen said. She particularly enjoys offering vintage items from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

And, if you think you’ve seen the pair before, it’s quite possible. When they’re not talking to their plant friends or inducing plantmania in eager customers, Sterling is a hairdresser at Rapunzel on Keller Street and Nielsen’s a chef at Volpi’s.

As for their weekly Petaluma farmers market jaunt, what do they enjoy about the Tuesday community gathering?

As Nielsen nodded in agreement, Sterling said, “We get to meet lovely people.”