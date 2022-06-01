Meet-ups, movies and other things to do in and around Petaluma

First Friday Bike Ride

Every first Friday, local cyclists gather in the early evening at Walnut Park for a group bike ride through different parts of Petaluma. The next ride takes place from 5-6 p.m on June, May 3. Walnut Park is at the corner of 4th and E streets.

Petaluma Fairgrounds Meeting

Have ideas about what should be done (if anything) to the Petaluma Fairgrounds? You’ll have a chance to make your thoughts count at a Community Exchange on June 4, from 1-4:30 p.m. During this public forum/workshop at the Petaluma Community Center, residents will be asked about how the fairgrounds property can best be used, including ideas about community activities and site facilities, current and future. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. To register in advance, visit EventBrite.com (search Petaluma Community Exchange).

'Incandescence’ art show at Vibe Gallery

The remarkable work of artist Orin Carpenter is currently on display at downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, in an exhibition titled “Incandescence,” running through July 17. Vibe is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard, and information about this exhibit and other offerings can be found at the gallery’s website, VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

'The Goonies’ at Boulevard Cinema

One-eyed Willy is back, there’s still a treasure waiting to be found and Sloth still loves Chunk. Take the ride again at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, and again on Wednesday, June 8. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group

Petaluma’s Dementia Caregivers Support Group provides a safe, supportive and compassionate place for the caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimers and other forms of dementia. The group meets weekly at the Petaluma Senior Center on Thursdays, from 10-11:30 a.m. The fee is $5 and meetings are fragrance-free. Please email Susan at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com to register.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

'Wedding Dress Sewing Circle’ at Copperfield’s

Jennifer Ryan, the author of “The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir,” “The Spies of Shilling Lane” and “The Kitchen Front,” will be discussing her new book, “The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle” on Wednesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Copperfied’s Books, and will be held online via Zoom. To register and receive a link to the talk, go to the website at CopperfieldsBook.com.

Mike Love & The Full Circle

At the Mystic Theatre, Hawaii’s Mike Love will appear on Wednesday, June 8 p.m., bringing his unique blend of reggae, rock, soul, blues, flamenco, jazz, classical music and more. “At the core of Mike’s music, is healing,” states the Mystic website, adding, “He is an active social, animal and environmental rights advocate, using his music as a tool to educate and unite." Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Boulevard North. 8 p.m. $20-23. MysticTheatre.com.

‘La Traviata’ at Cinnabar

Opera is back at Cinnabar Theater for the first time since 2019. Giuseppi Verdi’s 1853 masterpiece “La Traviata” soars with gorgeous, heart-stirring music, telling a tragic love story about a courtesan and her lover, whose relationship challenges the hypocrisy of privileged society in Paris of the lat 19th Century. Directed by Elly Lichenstein, the opera unfolds in all its glory at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, June 10, 17 and 24, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, June 12, 19 and 26. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd N, $25 - $45. Tickets and information at CinnabarTheater.org.

‘Poop Bombs’ at Garden Club meeting

The June, 2022 meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club June will be held on Monday June 13 at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. The speaker will be Guama, a certified master gardener who will deliver a talk titled “Poop Bombs: Crazy about Bat S--t,” described as the bizarre true story of fertilizer. The meeting is at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. The public is welcome.