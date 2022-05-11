Meet-ups, plays, movies, concerts and other things to do in and around Petaluma

‘Matilda’ the Musical

Big and bold, magical and mysterious, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda,” under the musical direction of Petaluma’s Lucas Sherman, has opened a three weekend run at Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center. With stage direction by Sheri Lee Miller, and running through May 22, the acclaimed musical is adapted from the beloved children’s book about a smart young girl from a despicable family who goes head-to-toe with the monstrous hammer-throwing headmistress of her not-so-friendly school. With songs by the brilliant Tim Minchin, this is one of those shows that transcends expectations, delivering surprises, smiles, tears and gasps of delight in equal measure. FOr tickets and information visit SpreckelsOnline.com.

'Half-Blood Prince’ at Boulevard Cinema

Sure, it’s hard to channel surf these days without happening upon an airing of some edition of the Harry Potter film series. But for the most part, television screens are still a little small and over the last few months Petalumans seem to have been really enjoying the opportunity to catch the Potter movies on the big screen at Boulevard Cinema, as part of its weekly Flashback series. Beginning last year with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the theater has been exhibiting one Harry Potter film a month, and they’ve made it all the way up to the sixth one, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” Catch the magic at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, and again on Wednesday, May 18. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group

Petaluma’s Dementia Caregivers Support Group provides a safe, supportive and compassionate place for the caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimers and other forms of dementia. The group meets weekly at the Petaluma Senior Center on Thursdays, from 10-11:30 a.m. The fee is $5 and meetings are fragrance-free. Please email Susan at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com to register.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

‘Impermanence’ show at Vibe Gallery

Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, a few doors down from the Mystic Theatre, has been rolling out one amazing exhibition after another since opening in the latter months of 2021. The current must-see show features the sculptures of Richard Dieterich. His works employ recycled metals and other “found materials” resulting in environmentally-conscious sculptures that reflect upon and honor the natural world and the human body. Titled “Impermanence,” the new show runs through May 22. Vibe Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd. North. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Youth Arts Exhibition

The new arts show at the Petaluma Arts Center showcases the works of young artists in kindergarten through 12th grade in the greater Petaluma Area. Curated by Kate Blakeslee, the show runs through May 28. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Info at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘Been There, Done That’

With possibly the best title ever for a book about sex, Rachel Feltman’s “Been There, Done That” is a rich, hilarious and mind-boggling trip through the strange history and deep secrets of how human beings think about and talk about coitus and genitalia-adjacent ideas, large and small. From the revelation that Roman physicians believed women could prevent pregnancies by projectile sneezing to a few surprising details about the venereal diseases of koalas, Feltman (executive editor of “Popular Science” magazine) has enormous amounts of fun with the topic, her views of which are summed up in the early proclamation, “Everything weird is normal, everything normal is weird.” A virtual author appearance with Feltman takes place courtesy of Copperfield’s Books on Wednesday, May 18, 6 p.m. To secure the link-in code register at CopperfieldsBook.com.

‘Drive with Dignity’

Village Network of Petaluma is offering a special program designed for senior drivers, presenting a practical, realistic approach to safety and aging. Titled “Drive with Dignity – A Safe Drive Through the Aging Process,” the program will take place on Thursday, May 19, 1 – 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. The presentation takes “a direct yet compassionate approach to the recognition that someday it may be necessary to relinquish a bit of that treasured driving independence,” states a news release issued last week. “The ultimate goal is not to take away driving opportunities from older drivers, but rather to offer suggestions on how to recognize and compensate for diminishing skills in order to remain safe drivers. Register by May 13 for the link at info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org, or call the Village office at 707-776-6055. The event is free, but donations appreciated.