Meet-ups, plays, movies, concerts and other things to do in and around Petaluma

‘American Graffiti’ at Fairgrounds

On Friday, May 20, Movie on the Vine presents a screening of George Lucas’ 1973 comedy-drama “American Graffiti,” out on the lawn at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the movie screening at disk. There are general seating areas for free on a first-come/first-served basis, but special reserved seats right down close for $18 per person. Concession, food, drinks and more will be available. To book a space, free or reserved, visit the website at MovieontheVine.com.

Ribs for Kids Fundraiser

How hungry are you? On Saturday, May 21, from 12 - 4 p.m., Petaluma Active 20-30 — a non-profit supporting local youth — will host the 2022 Ribs for Kids and Chili Cookoff, a massive annual fundraiser, at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The event funds the club’s annual Children’s Shopping Spree in August, when underserved children are treated to some back-to-school shopping at Kohl’s in Petaluma, plus a haircut, a backpack full of school supplies, and a hot breakfast. Along with partner chapters in Sebastopol and Rohnert Park, Petaluma 20-30 takes over 100 local youth shopping each year. This is the first year that Petaluma Active 20-30 #30 will also hosting the Chili Cookoff, with awards, live music, raffle prizes, games and family fun for all ages.

Petaluma’s Salute to ‘American Graffiti’

It’s back, Petaluma’s annual celebration of cars, ‘60s nostalgia and a certain movie filmed her 50 years ago. On Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the streets of downtown Petaluma will be filled with vintage cars, booths, food and activities inspiring attendees to answer the question, “Where were you in ‘62?” This family-friendly, alcohol-free event is produced by Cruisin’ the Boulevard, an all-volunteer non-profit organization of classic car enthusiasts and fans of “American Graffiti.”

‘Matilda’ the Musical

Big and bold, magical and mysterious, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda,” under the musical direction of Petaluma’s Lucas Sherman, has opened a three weekend run at Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center. With stage direction by Sheri Lee Miller, and running through May 22, the acclaimed musical is adapted from the beloved children’s book about a smart young girl from a despicable family who goes head-to-toe with the monstrous hammer-throwing headmistress of her not-so-friendly school. With songs by the brilliant Tim Minchin, this is one of those shows that transcends expectations, delivering surprises, smiles, tears and gasps of delight in equal measure. FOr tickets and information visit SpreckelsOnline.com.

Storyteller Joel Ben Izzy

Join families from B'nai Israel Jewish Center's Youth program for a year-end celebration on Saturday, May 21 with internationally renowned storyteller Joel ben Izzy. For nearly 40 years, Joel has traveled the globe gathering and telling tales from from Tel Aviv to Tokyo, from Madrid to Managua — and now, from Paris to Petaluma. He'll share some of his favorite Jewish tales, filled with wisdom and laughter, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the center's backyard at 740 Western Ave., Petaluma. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required for planning purposes. Visit bnaiisrael.net to register.

'The Mummy’ at Boulevard Cinema

This inventive 1999 blend of the old Universal monster movie and the Saturday serial adventures celebrated in the Indiana Jones movies plops Brendan Frazier and Rachel Weisz into the middle of a supernatural would-be apocalypse, as tomb raiders accidentally resurrect the spirit of an evil (and long dead) Egyptian priest. Catch the magic at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, and again on Wednesday, May 25. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group

Petaluma’s Dementia Caregivers Support Group provides a safe, supportive and compassionate place for the caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimers and other forms of dementia. The group meets weekly at the Petaluma Senior Center on Thursdays, from 10-11:30 a.m. The fee is $5 and meetings are fragrance-free. Please email Susan at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com to register.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

‘Impermanence’ show at Vibe Gallery

Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, a few doors down from the Mystic Theatre, has been rolling out one amazing exhibition after another since opening in the latter months of 2021. The current must-see show features the sculptures of Richard Dieterich. His works employ recycled metals and other “found materials” resulting in environmentally-conscious sculptures that reflect upon and honor the natural world and the human body. Titled “Impermanence,” the new show runs through May 22. Vibe Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd. North. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Youth Arts Exhibition

The new arts show at the Petaluma Arts Center showcases the works of young artists in kindergarten through 12th grade in the greater Petaluma Area. Curated by Kate Blakeslee, the show runs through May 28. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Info at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Christopher Moore and ‘Razzmatazz’

Best known for his hilariously horrific forays into comedy-horror (“The Lust Lizard of Melancholy Cove,” “Bloodsucking Fiends,” “Practical Demonkeeping”) with occasional side-trips into Shakespearean bawdry (“Fool,” “The Serpent of Venice”) or biblical epic (Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ’s Childhood Pal”), the brilliantly unpredictable novelist Christopher Moore also does detective fiction. Sort of. Having wowed readers with the 2018 gumshoe farce “Noir,” Moore is returning to Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Books for a live in-person appearance to discuss his new book, “Razzmatazz,” taking readers back to the mean streets of San Francisco with Sammy “Two Toes” Tiffin and Cookie’s Coffee Irregulars. Thursday, May 26, 6 p.m. 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBook.com.