Meet-ups, plays, movies, concerts and other things to do in and around Petaluma

North Bay Fashion Ball

A one-of-a-kind, entertainingly unpredictable benefit for Face to Face, the annual North Bay Fashion Ball returns on Saturday, May 28, at the Phoenix Theater. Four local teams of fashion designers and stylists will present “mini-collections” of apparel during the Designer Runway portion of the show, but you don’t have to be a professional designer to strut your stuff. Before the main event, anyone from the audience is invited to walk the runway, competing in one of seven categories to win that coveted princess tiara. The categories are Tarot Card, Met Gala, Gender Drag, Pop/Rock Star, Up-Cycled/Recycled, Festival Wear and Y2K. All ages and body shapes are welcome. The Phoenix’s doors open at 6 p.m. and the Ball Runway begins at 7 p.m., followed by the Designer Runway at 8 p.m., then a massive dance party at 9 p.m. 100% of the door profits will go to Face 2 Face, a local nonprofit working to end HIV/AIDS in Sonoma County. F2F.org. Tickets are $7.50-$15, and are available at ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Artist Reception at Vibe Gallery

The remarkable work of artist Orin Carpenter is currently on display at downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, in an exhibition titled “Incandescence,” running through July 17. A reception for the artist takes place on Saturday, May 28, from 5-8 p.m. Vibe is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard, and information about this exhibit and other offerings can be found at the gallery’s website, VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

'The Deathly Hallows’ at Boulevard Cinema

Part one of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” is the beginning of the end of this storied franchise, which has been unfolding one month at a time as part of our local theater’s Flashback Cinema series. Catch the magic at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, and again on Wednesday, June 1. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group

Petaluma’s Dementia Caregivers Support Group provides a safe, supportive and compassionate place for the caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimers and other forms of dementia. The group meets weekly at the Petaluma Senior Center on Thursdays, from 10-11:30 a.m. The fee is $5 and meetings are fragrance-free. Please email Susan at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com to register.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Youth Arts Exhibition

The new arts show at the Petaluma Arts Center showcases the works of young artists in kindergarten through 12th grade in the greater Petaluma Area. Curated by Kate Blakeslee, the show runs through May 28. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Info at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Soman Chainani at Copperfield’s

The bestselling author of the “School for Good and Evil” books and the magical and astonishing “Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales,” has written a prequel to his series about two brothers, one good and one not, who teach students how to become fairytale heroes and villains in the Endless Woods. Chainani will be celebrating the book’s release at Coppoerfield’s in what is his first in-person book event here in three years. Tuesday, May 31, 4 p.m. 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBook.com.

Scotch Pairing dinner and fundraiser

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.) is hosting another of its famous scotch pairing events, on Thursday, June 2 from 6-8 p.m. It’s a festive evening of multi-course edible delights paired with delicious Glenmorangie Single Malt scotches.The guides are local chef Amber Balshaw (of Preferred Sonoma Caterers) and staff from Willibees Wines & Spirits, walking attendees through all of the courses while highlighting the connection between each new plate and every libation. This event is a fundraiser for the Petaluma Museum Association. Tickets are $75 for museum members and $85 for non-members. Space is limited. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.org.

Pianist Jura Margulis in concert

Sky Hill Cultural Alliance and the Petaluma Museum Association welcome back the acclaimed pianist Jura Margulis, who will be performing at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum on Friday, June 3, 7 p.m., for the first time since before the start of the pandemic. A professor of piano at the Music and Art University in Vienna, Austria Jura will be playing music an array of tunes from Viennese composers, including Schubert, Godowsky and Strauss. He will perform on the legendary Henry F. Miller concert grand, currently housed at the Petaluma Museum. Tickets are $40-$60, and are available online and at the Museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.org.