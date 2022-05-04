Meet-ups, plays, movies, concerts and other things to do in and around Petaluma

Flamenco show at Veterans Hall

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and multi-instrumentalist Diego Amado Jr. will present “Eterno, el Flamenco Vive” at the Petaluma Veterans Building on Friday, May 6, at 8 p.m. “Eterno” is a dynamic and emotionally charged presentation of authentic Spanish Flamenco music and dance. Tickets are $27 general, $40 VIP, $18 for students and $12 for children. To purchase tickets visit Savannahf.com/performance.

First Friday Bike Ride

Every first Friday, local cyclists gather in the early evening at Walnut Park for a group bike ride through different parts of Petaluma. The next ride takes place from 5-6 p.m on Friday, May 6. Walnut Park is at the corner of 4th and E streets.

Petaluma River Clean-up

It’s that time again. On Saturday morning, May 7, at 9 a.m., the community is invited to join the Friends of the Petaluma River for their annual spring river cleanup and barbecue. There are a total of 15 locations along the river and its numerous tributaries that have been identified as in need of cleanup support, and the local nonprofit is calling on all supporters and volunteers to join them in the vital river-tidying task. Afterwards, around noon, all volunteers are invited to celebrate on the river with a barbecue and live music. Participants must pre-register at FriendsofthePetalumaRiver.org.

Family Arts Celebration

The Petaluma Arts Center, on Saturday, May 7, from 2-5 p.m., is hosting a Family Arts Celebration complete with guided Groove Movement dance moves at 2 p.m., Marimba classes at 3 p.m., collage art activities in the classroom, visual thinking strategies in the gallery, chalk art and free ice cream form Eric’s Ice Cream. 230 Lakeville St., at the SMART station. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Heritage Homes garden tour returns

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Heritage Homes of Petaluma is more than ready and raring to move ahead with its annual tour of our historic river-town’s most iconic old homes. The self-guided tour is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Tickets can be purchased at homegardentour2022.brownpapertickets.com, and either printed out at home or picked up the day of the tour, which begins at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. That’s where Will Call will be, and where attendees can purchase same-day tickets. $25, with children 12 and under free. Sales benefit the Petaluma Museum Association. For additional information, visit petalumamuseum.com.

'Wizard of Oz’ at Boulevard Cinema

Last week on Jeopardy, in a category called “A Novel Look at a Novel,” this cagey literary description was given: “A young girl blows into town & kills a woman; does poppies to the point of unconsciousness & later kills a second woman before leaving.” The winning response, of course, was L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz.” One of the greatest fantasy book-to-film adaptations every made, the 1939 musical classic is a movie many of us have seen—but how many have seen it on the big screen? As part of Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series, Dorothy and her pals will be back in living color (following a brief black-and-white preamble, of course) at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, and again on Wednesday, May 11. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group

Petaluma’s Dementia Caregivers Support Group provides a safe, supportive and compassionate place for the caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimers and other forms of dementia. The group meets weekly at the Petaluma Senior Center on Thursdays, from 10-11:30 a.m. The fee is $5 and meetings are fragrance-free. Please email Susan at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com to register.

‘The Fantastic Mr. Fox’ at SRJC

To conclude the spring run of the Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly Film Series, Wes Anderson’s animated confection “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” will screen at 7 p.m., preceded at 6 p.m. by a short talk by SRJC Veterinary Tech instructor Dan Famini and a live animal meet-and-greet with a merry menagerie of residents from the Sonoma Sloth House. 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $6 general, $5 for students, with season passes going for $25. Visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org for all the information.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.