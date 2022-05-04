Subscribe

Meet-ups, plays, movies, concerts and other things to do in and around Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 4, 2022, 7:28AM
Updated 5 hours ago

Flamenco show at Veterans Hall

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and multi-instrumentalist Diego Amado Jr. will present “Eterno, el Flamenco Vive” at the Petaluma Veterans Building on Friday, May 6, at 8 p.m. “Eterno” is a dynamic and emotionally charged presentation of authentic Spanish Flamenco music and dance. Tickets are $27 general, $40 VIP, $18 for students and $12 for children. To purchase tickets visit Savannahf.com/performance.

First Friday Bike Ride

Every first Friday, local cyclists gather in the early evening at Walnut Park for a group bike ride through different parts of Petaluma. The next ride takes place from 5-6 p.m on Friday, May 6. Walnut Park is at the corner of 4th and E streets.

Petaluma River Clean-up

It’s that time again. On Saturday morning, May 7, at 9 a.m., the community is invited to join the Friends of the Petaluma River for their annual spring river cleanup and barbecue. There are a total of 15 locations along the river and its numerous tributaries that have been identified as in need of cleanup support, and the local nonprofit is calling on all supporters and volunteers to join them in the vital river-tidying task. Afterwards, around noon, all volunteers are invited to celebrate on the river with a barbecue and live music. Participants must pre-register at FriendsofthePetalumaRiver.org.

Family Arts Celebration

The Petaluma Arts Center, on Saturday, May 7, from 2-5 p.m., is hosting a Family Arts Celebration complete with guided Groove Movement dance moves at 2 p.m., Marimba classes at 3 p.m., collage art activities in the classroom, visual thinking strategies in the gallery, chalk art and free ice cream form Eric’s Ice Cream. 230 Lakeville St., at the SMART station. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Heritage Homes garden tour returns

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Heritage Homes of Petaluma is more than ready and raring to move ahead with its annual tour of our historic river-town’s most iconic old homes. The self-guided tour is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Tickets can be purchased at homegardentour2022.brownpapertickets.com, and either printed out at home or picked up the day of the tour, which begins at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. That’s where Will Call will be, and where attendees can purchase same-day tickets. $25, with children 12 and under free. Sales benefit the Petaluma Museum Association. For additional information, visit petalumamuseum.com.

'Wizard of Oz’ at Boulevard Cinema

Last week on Jeopardy, in a category called “A Novel Look at a Novel,” this cagey literary description was given: “A young girl blows into town & kills a woman; does poppies to the point of unconsciousness & later kills a second woman before leaving.” The winning response, of course, was L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz.” One of the greatest fantasy book-to-film adaptations every made, the 1939 musical classic is a movie many of us have seen—but how many have seen it on the big screen? As part of Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series, Dorothy and her pals will be back in living color (following a brief black-and-white preamble, of course) at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, and again on Wednesday, May 11. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group

Petaluma’s Dementia Caregivers Support Group provides a safe, supportive and compassionate place for the caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimers and other forms of dementia. The group meets weekly at the Petaluma Senior Center on Thursdays, from 10-11:30 a.m. The fee is $5 and meetings are fragrance-free. Please email Susan at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com to register.

‘The Fantastic Mr. Fox’ at SRJC

To conclude the spring run of the Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly Film Series, Wes Anderson’s animated confection “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” will screen at 7 p.m., preceded at 6 p.m. by a short talk by SRJC Veterinary Tech instructor Dan Famini and a live animal meet-and-greet with a merry menagerie of residents from the Sonoma Sloth House. 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $6 general, $5 for students, with season passes going for $25. Visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org for all the information.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

‘Impermanence’ show at Vibe Gallery

Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, a few doors down from the Mystic Theatre, has been rolling out one amazing exhibition after another since opening in the latter months of 2021. The current must-see show features the sculptures of Richard Dieterich. His works employ recycled metals and other “found materials” resulting in environmentally-conscious sculptures that reflect upon and honor the natural world and the human body. Titled “Impermanence,” the new show runs through May 22. Vibe Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd. North. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Youth Arts Exhibition

The new arts show at the Petaluma Arts Center showcases the works of young artists in kindergarten through 12th grade in the greater Petaluma Area. Curated by Kate Blakeslee, the show runs through May 28. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. Info at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Rotary concert in support of Ukraine

On May 10, at Hermann Sons Hall in Petaluma, Petaluma’s Rotary Club is holding a fundraiser in support of the people of Ukraine. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., hear live music, sample snack while perusing silent auction items and a special art exhibit. Ukrainian artist and poet Julia Kosivchuk will be present as well. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. To buy tickets visit PetalumaRotary.org.

Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris at Copperfield’s

The author and illustrator of the new children’s graphic novel “The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza” will be live and in-person at Copperfield’s Book Store in Petaluma on Tuesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. The delightfully offbeat book tells the story of a cat sent into space to help ride the moon of the lunar rats who are voraciously consuming it. Come hear the story of how the two friends collaborated on the book during the pandemic shutdowns, and how a certain online book club — and the “live cartoon” the two artists created together — played a part in making it all happen. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

PWC Speaker Series: Doris Duncan

In 1997, cheered along by her young daughter, Doris Duncan gave in to her enthusiasm for wildlife rehabilitation, just one small step in becoming the first employee of Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue. Now the nonprofit’s Executive Director, Duncan will be featured at the next Petaluma Woman’s Club speaker series event on Tuesday, May 10. She will talk about the Rescue Center and its Rescue, Rehabilitate and Release approach to caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B St. Cost is $15. Reserve a space through the club’s website at PetalumaWomansClub.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette