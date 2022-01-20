Mel Silva to be feted on 100th birthday

From his early days growing up on his parents’ ranches to the decades he operated Silva’s Appliance Store, blended around a social life that included riding motorcycles, dancing with his wife Betty, camping and boating on Lake Berryessa and winning bowling championships, Mel Silva has enjoyed a storybook life. Recently he rode his scooter in the 2021 Veteran’s Day Parade.

There may be some old-timers who remember when Silva, an expert horseman and owner of the fastest horse in town, Nubs, would take on any rider foolish enough to challenge him to a race at Kenilworth Park.

On Friday, Jan. 21, Silva becomes Petaluma’s newest centenarian, a memorable day which normally would have him kicking up his heels, but due to pandemic restrictions will find him sitting with his daughters in his garage at 108 Burlington Drive at 3:30 p.m. as a procession of friends, neighbors, civic dignitaries and well-wishers honor him with a first-rate drive-by birthday celebration.

