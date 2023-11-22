Members’ show at Arts Center shows scope of art scene

One hundred sixty-seven professional artists exhibiting in one room —that’s what’s happening for the next month at the Petaluma Arts Center. The artists ‒ all local, all members of the center ‒ have come together for the annual Members’ Show, running through Dec. 16.

The visual feast on display reaffirms Petaluma as a magnet for artists.

“This is a unifying event,” said Lisa Lightman, exhibition committee chair for the center and one of the featured artists. “It draws the most visitors of any show we do.”

The exhibition not only brings together Petaluma’s artists in a warm and inviting way, but reveals to the community the true magnitude of Petaluma’s art scene.

“We feel the show is so important to the artist community,” Lightman said. “There is tremendous talent in this room, and it’s important that it be seen.”

The show is also a fundraiser for the center, now in its 15th year. Every work on display is for sale via a silent auction ending on Dec. 16. In addition, 47 of the artists have donated a second piece that can be purchased during the show. These works are hung separately from the rest of the show. The center receives forty percent of the sale price of all artwork that is sold. One of the artists with two works in the show is Janet McBeen, who works in wire. Another is Sharon Rossi, a textile artist.

Unlike most art shows, in which the pieces are selected by a curator, each work here was chosen by the artist herself. The range of media and styles is huge. In the realm of two-dimensional art, there are paintings — oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, ink — photographs, fiber art, collage and even a work of etched brass, “Winter Bird,” by Hella Merrill.

Three-dimensional works range from ceramics to sculpted steel. A paper construction, “In the Rooms the Women Come and Go,” by Emily Marks, defies categorization. It represents a house stripped of its outer walls, containing many mysteries, but the title, lifted from “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” T.S. Eliot’s famous poem on modern malaise, offers a clue.

To accommodate an expected surge in visitors for the show, the center has added four Sundays to the regular Friday and Saturday schedule, and has recruited additional volunteers to act as docents for the added days.

“It’s a chance to bring family and friends, to check out the silent auction in your own time,” Lightman said.

Vicki Kumpfer, one of the show organizers, says it’s no accident that artists are drawn to Petaluma.

“This is such an interesting town, with its blend of cultures from agricultural to urban,” she said. “It has lots of character and a creative vibe.”

Kumpfer credits the river and the region’s natural beauty for not only inspiring artists but soothing their souls.

“Artists need silence,” Kumpfer said. “Petaluma lets their imaginations expand.”

For contrasting views of Schollenberger Park, for example, see the paintings by Sandra Speidel and Monique Delgadillo. Other works that pay tribute to local beauty are “Seascape No. 6,” an oil by Corazon Guzman-Thornton, “Walking through the Park,” an oil by Henry White, and “Sunset,” a pastel by Tim Brody.

Certain works in the show don’t wait for you to notice them. “New Year, New Hope,” for example, an acrylic painting by Barbara Kemler, reaches right across the room and grabs you. Others are so shy and restrained that you must chase them down. Faye Dorman’s monoprint, “It Was Snowing,” is such a work, small, quiet, but so full of life you almost feel the flakes touching your upturned face.

Among the photographs in the show, “Cistern,” by Ilene Mattison-Shupnick, stands out for its blend of photography and sculpture, creating an eerie mystery.

For humor in the show, don’t miss “Charlie,” ink and watercolor by Benajmin Balken, “Off to Work,” an ink drawing by Jules Clopton-Foster, and “Gee Whiz,” a steel sculpture by Laurence Jones.

For visitors who enjoy collage, there is “Connecting the Divine,” by Elaine Larsen and Juliana Navarro’s “Memoriam: Summer of Love - 1967.”

The center will host several special events for the show, including an Artist Demonstration, 1–3 p.m. on Dec. 2; Artful Conversation with Participating Artists, 1–3 p.m. on Dec. 9; and Year-End Celebration and Closing Party, 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, when winners of the silent auction will be announced.

By staging the Members’ Show, the center demonstrates its importance to the community. As Petaluma mayor Kevin McDonnel said, “I can’t imagine Petaluma without the Arts Center.”